“The Browns sold their soul” - NFL analyst still stunned over Deshaun Watson’s incoming fortune

Deshaun Watson got a one-of-a-kind, fully guaranteed $230 million contract—one in the face of 23 (and counting...) allegations—and NFL analysts are not high on the Cleveland Browns for giving it to him. Count among them Andrew Brandt, who condemned Cleveland for the trade and subsequent extension on the latest Rich Eisen Show.

Brandt said it still stuns him to this day that Watson was the player that ended up with that kind of contract:

“I just have to say it again. It still [stuns] me to this day. I've followed this business for 30 years, I have been looking for that white whale that's going to get that fully guaranteed five, six year deal. Never thought it would be this player, in part due to his own misconduct. Think about that, in part, due to his own misconduct."

Brandt explained the breakdown of Watson's deal and condemned the Browns, accusing the front office of selling their souls for Watson:

"[Watson] created the perfect storm. [He] has a five year fully guaranteed [deal] to earn a $30 million contract, $4-$6 (million) a year more than any other quarterback and protection against suspension. So suspension only forfeits salary, not bonus. So he's making 46 million this year. 45 of it is bonus, not subject to suspension. A million of it is salary. Say he's suspended [for] eight games half the season. Out of 46 million [he'll lose] half a million dollars. He’ll [still] make 45.5 [million]... The Browns sold their soul for this player.”

Deshaun Watson being absent could force Jacoby Brissett to be QB1

It's fair to assume that Baker Mayfield has taken his last snap under center in Cleveland. So if Deshaun Watson's worst-case scenario comes to fruition, Jacoby Brissett might have to shoulder a sizable load in 2022.

Pat McAfee @PatMcAfeeShow



#PMSLive "I believe there will be some sort of disciplinary ruling for Deshaun Watson before training camp" ~ @RapSheet "I believe there will be some sort of disciplinary ruling for Deshaun Watson before training camp" ~@RapSheet#PMSLive https://t.co/GRka9wd0sM

As Browns Wire's Jared Mueller puts it, Brissett may have to meet the minimum standard that Baker Mayfield set in 2021:

"If Watson is suspended and Mayfield is either not on the team or not used as the backup, Cleveland will need Brissett to at least match Mayfield’s performance in 2021."

Jeff Schudel @jsproinsider Jacoby Brissett gets his turn at quarterback during #Browns OTAs. Coach Kevin Stefanski radios the play call to Brissett via walkie-talkie. Jacoby Brissett gets his turn at quarterback during #Browns OTAs. Coach Kevin Stefanski radios the play call to Brissett via walkie-talkie. https://t.co/qY04v5U7ge

Luckily for Cleveland, Brissett's only season as a starter, 2019, resembles the year Mayfield just had. In fact, his TD:INT ratio is far superior, so it's far from the most absurd ask.

LIVE POLL Q. Do you believe the Browns sold their soul with the Deshaun Watson signing? Yes No 0 votes so far