Cleveland Browns edge rusher Myles Garrett has requested a trade from the team and could be on the move this offseason.

The star edge rusher is unhappy with how the Browns franchise has done in recent years, stating that his goals to be a Super Bowl champion don't align with the Browns.

There are a number of teams interested in Garrett, but Fox Sports' Danny Parkins argued the case for the Bills to acquire Garrett on Breakfast Ball.

Parkins said:

“If you could do one thing for Buffalo, it would be Myles Garrett. Because Josh Allen has helped the offense, the play calling, the offensive line, the running game. But the thing that Buffalo has really struggled with in the postseason has been their defense. McDermott's defense against the great quarterbacks in their playoff losses has not kept teams out of the end zone.

"They haven't kept teams from moving the ball, and they haven't brought down the other teams’ quarterback, and Myles Garrett, I still think, is the single best player individually at doing that. So if Myles Garrett gets to Buffalo, that's obviously what they need, but it's also what 30 teams in the NFL need.”

Myles Garrett has "slammed the door shut" on contract talks with Cleveland

Garrett during Cleveland Browns v Denver Broncos - Source: Getty

It really doesn't sound like Myles Garrett will be a Cleveland Brown this season.

After requesting a trade, Garrett released a statement saying that he planned to never make it from Cleveland to Canton (as a Hall of Famer) and that his main goal is to compete for Super Bowls.

Garrett said on Feb. 3:

“While I’ve loved calling this city my home, my desire to win and compete on the biggest stages won’t allow me to be complacent. The goal was never to go from Cleveland to Canton, it has always been to compete for and win a Super Bowl. With that in mind, I have requested to be traded from the Cleveland Browns.”

The Browns' brass has said multiple times that they don't have any plans to trade Garrett. However, it was reported in the last week by Browns reporter Mary Kay Cabot that Garrett has "shut the door closed" on contract talks with the Browns.

Do you think Garrett will be traded this offseason?

