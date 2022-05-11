“I thought he would take the Jeter route” - NFL analyst stunned by Tom Brady choosing analyst role over ownership

News of Tom Brady joining FOX sports as an analyst when his career ends hit faster than a spiral pass to Rob Gronkowski. The seven-time Super Bowl champion continues to make moves away from the football field.

NFL analyst Rich Eisen is surprised that the three-time NFL MVP did not elect to choose team ownership over an analyst position, similar to the path of New York Yankees legend Derek Jeter.

Here's what Eisen had to say on The Rich Eisen Show:

“You could knock me over with a feather. I didn't think Brady would ever do this, want to do it, endeavor it. And then make the announcement before he's even retired, to say he will do games."

He went on:

"I thought that Brady, whence he would hang it up, would want to run a team, not talk about teams. That he would want to be in ownership, that he would take the Jeter route."

Derek Jeter was formerly a part of the ownership group that purchased MLB's Miami Marlins back in 2017. Jeter reportedly had a four percent stake in the team before both sides agreed to dissolve the agreement.

Can Tom Brady lead the Buccaneers to a third Super Bowl for the franchise in 2022?

NFC Wild Card Playoffs - Philadelphia Eagles v Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will enter the 2022 NFL season with high hopes of avenging their 30-27 loss to the Los Angeles Rams in last year's Divisional Round playoffs.

Once their star quarterback decided to return to the team after a brief 40-day retirement, Tampa Bay began putting the other pieces together to make another strong run at the Super Bowl.

The team re-signed receiver Chris Godwin to a three-year, $60 million deal to once again pair with All-Pro receiver Mike Evans. The Buccaneers also re-signed starting running back Leonard Fournette to a three-year, $21 million deal after a brief flirtation with the New England Patriots.

The team also bolstered the offensive line by trading for Patriots guard Shaq Mason. He was signed to help cushion the blow of losing guards Ali Marpet to retirement and Alex Cappa to the Cincinnati Bengals.

Tampa Bay are also looking to keep their defense relatively healthy, unlike last season when most of their secondary fell prey to various injuries.

If this is Tom Brady's swan song, then you can expect Tampa Bay to be there at the end of the season fighting for their second Lombardi Trophy in three years.

