NFL analyst suggests calls for "grown-up conversation" as Chiefs WR Rashee Rice suspected of assault

Rashee Rice had a season to remember but an offseason to forget. The Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver was charged with eight felonies and appears to have even more trouble headed his way as he has reportedly become a "subject" in an alleged assault at a Dallas nightclub, per the Dallas Morning News via Fox 4 News.

As the tension heightens surrounding Rice, NFL analyst Mike Florio said Wednesday it was time for someone to have a "grown-up conversation" with the wide receiver. Put simply, he claimed that the former SMU standout needed to spot and avoid trouble-laden situations before they happened.

"So when you already have eight felony charges pending against you, what are you doing?" Florio said on 'Pro Football Talk.' "Putting yourself even in a position where you can be credibly accused of doing something you shouldn't have done?

"That's the problem here. That's the grown-up conversation someone needs to have with Rashee Rice going forward."

Rashee Rice stands accused of eight felonies stemming from a car crash in Dallas in March following his team's win over the San Francisco 49ers in February's Super Bowl.

Rashee Rice adds to eventful Kansas City Chiefs offseason

Rashee Rice at Super Bowl LVIII - San Francisco 49ers vs. Kansas City Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs are only halfway through the offseason, but it has already been one stuffed with developments for the team. Before the Rashee Rice incidents, the Chie Super Bowl parade became a setting for the gun debate as a deadly shooting took place near the event's conclusion.

Then, not long after the shooting incident, the 2023 rookie wide receiver put himself in deep water due to his alleged involvement in a massive car crash in Dallas.

Then, the franchise picked up a potential replacement for the wide receiver in the 2024 NFL draft in the form of Xavier Worthy. Worthy, picked 28th overall in the 2024 NFL Draft, was picked by some to be the successor to Tyreek Hill. The wide receiver was praised for his speed as arguably the fastest player in the draft.

Of course, as Rice might be secretly hoping, players as fast as Worthy rarely come with the hands and durability of Hill.

At this point, the team might be hoping for a quieter second half of an offseason that has seen headlines draped across publications like it is still the regular season, for many of the wrong reasons.

