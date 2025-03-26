NFL analyst suggests how Deion Sanders could end up as an NFL coach in 2025

Colorado Buffaloes coach and Pro Football Hall-of-Famer Deion Sanders had discussions with the Dallas Cowboys this offseason about their head coach vacancy. The Cowboys ended up going with offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer as their head coach, keeping Sanders in Colorado.

While he was somewhat interested in becoming an NFL head coach this offseason, some believe it could be as early as next season that we see Sanders on the sidelines coaching Sunday games instead of Saturday.

On Wednesday's episode of ESPN's Get Up, Mike Greenberg suggested that Sanders could coach in the NFL next season if, wherever his son Shedeur goes, he has a head coach on the hot seat.

Greenberg said:

"If Shedeur Sanders is on a team where the coach is on the hot seat and things start going in one direction or another, are the rumors about his dad becoming the coach going to start like, is that going to happen?"

Sanders is expected to be picked early in the draft and could even possibly be the first overall pick. Possible destinations for Sanders include the Tennessee Titans, Cleveland Browns, the New York Giants and the New York Jets.

Only the Jets have made a recent coaching change this offseason, so the other three teams could be possibilities if Sanders is drafted by any one of them.

Deion Sanders shot down the idea of coaching in the NFL in February

Deion Sanders during Big 12 Football Pro Day - Source: Getty

Rumors are rumors and people's opinions are just opinions. While Mike Greenberg thinks Deion Sanders could coach in the NFL in the future, it sounded like he turned down that idea this February.

On his show on ESPN, "We Got Time Today," Sanders said he couldn't coach pro football and spoke about how different the landscape of the NFL is today.

Sanders said:

"I couldn't coach pro ball. That's why I say, I couldn't coach -- I know it was cute -- but I couldn't coach pro ball, because the way they practice, the way they go about it, I couldn't take it. As a man, and as a football enthusiast, and I care about the game. The game is still providing for Troy and I, so there is no way I could allow that to happen on my watch. That would be tough."

Sanders said this in February. But he could have a change of heart.

As Greenberg suggested, if there was an opportunity for Deion Sanders to coach his son Shedeur in the NFL, Deion would likely ponder it. That, or if he received a big money bag offer from a team.

