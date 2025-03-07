NFL analyst suggests Tom Brady's Raiders eyeing J.J. McCarthy as Vikings weigh Sam Darnold’s fate

Las Vegas Raiders ownership, including Tom Brady, might be eyeing Minnesota Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy if Minnesota decides to re-sign Sam Darnold, an insider reports.

Brady, who bought a 5% Raiders stake in May 2023, could play a deciding factor in Las Vegas' quarterback decisions. The Raiders have been linked to Darnold for months but might shift gears if McCarthy becomes available.

Hondo Carpenter, the Raiders beat writer for SI, broke the news on his podcast on Friday.

"Let me just say this to you: A lot of people believe — myself included — around the NFL, that the Vikings made it clear they were not going to franchise Sam and that there is a lot of smoke that the Vikings and Sam Darnold are working on an extended deal, which would be two or more years," Carpenter said, via 'Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast.'

"Last night, via someone who has been giving me information throughout this process, I was told that if Sam Darnold were to get a multi-year deal that the chances would improve that Minnesota would trade (McCarthy)."

Syndication: USA TODAY - Source: Imagn

Minnesota did not place its franchise tag on Darnold this week. This frees up the Pro Bowl quarterback, who passed for 4,319 yards and 35 touchdowns last year, to potentially explore free agency.

Minnesota's analytics strategy may land J.J. McCarthy on the trading block

Syndication: The Tennessean - Source: Imagn

Hondo Carpenter proposed that Vikings general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah's job security could affect the team's quarterback decision. Adofo-Mensah enters the final season of his contract without an extension.

"The leadership in Minnesota is analytics based. It's not football based," Carpenter said on Friday, via 'Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast.' "All of a sudden, you win 14 games and you've got Sam Darnold and you bring him back, you're going to keep your job. But if you let Sam go and you go with J.J. and all of a sudden you don't make the playoffs, then your job's in jeopardy."

Minnesota drafted J.J. McCarthy 10th overall a year ago, and it has a tough choice to make after Darnold's remarkable season. McCarthy sat out all of his rookie season with a torn meniscus he tore in the preseason opener against the Raiders.

"I believe that your attention needs to be in Minnesota to watch what happens," Carpenter said o"Does Darnold hit free agency, or is there a deal? If it's a one-year deal, I do not expect McCarthy to be available."

Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell has openly shown enthusiasm for coaching McCarthy. NFL insider Adam Schefter recently discussed on his podcast that Minnesota "makes the most sense" as Darnold's destination.

