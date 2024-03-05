Russell Wilson and Sean Payton were more productive as a duo than Nathaniel Hackett and the quarterback were, but it wasn't a more pleasant personality fit. At least, that is what NFL analyst Harry Douglas indicated on Tuesday's edition of "Get Up."

Here's how he put it, referencing the infamous sideline cursing Payton gave Wilson in the game against the Detroit Lions:

"He hated Russell Wilson. ... You have a franchise quarterback and you publicly humiliate him on TV in front of the world. That doesn't tell me you like him. It tells me you might hate him, and then you're willing to take on that $85 million cap hit by cutting Russell Wilson?" [00:03:53]

He continued, calling it a "match made in hell":

"I think it was a match made in hell for the Denver Broncos and also Wilson by joining Sean Payton and connecting those two together. The way Russell Wilson played last year, it was evident if he was on the Atlanta Falcons, they would have made the playoffs." [00:04:52]

Russell Wilson's era in orange ends in flames despite massive improvement

No. 3 at Denver Broncos v Los Angeles Chargers

The Denver Broncos will no longer have Russell Wilson to lean on in Week 1 of the 2024 season. However, it doesn't mean they won't still end up paying him. The Broncos owe Wilson $85 million, split between 2024 and 2025. The hangover from the trade will continue for another two years as a dull throb, however, the pain was red hot in 2022.

In 2022, Wilson went 4-11, throwing for 16 touchdowns and 11 interceptions after many expected the team to make a run at the Super Bowl. Head coach Nathaniel Hackett was fired before the end of the year, paving the way for Sean Payton.

With Payton, Wilson played a key role in bringing the franchise a season they had not had since 2015. He defeated Patrick Mahomes' Chiefs for the first time since drafting the legendary quarterback. He also nearly doubled his win total, bringing home seven wins and returning to a Seattle-esque version of himself.

In 2023, he threw for 26 touchdowns and eight interceptions in 15 games, throwing for an equal or better number than he did in five years with the Seattle Seahawks. His eight interceptions rank seventh in his career, however, it was not enough for the Denver Broncos. Instead of settling for an expensive bridge quarterback, they elected to cut ties as soon as possible, resetting the entire franchise.

With the move now done, an unthinkable amount of pressure falls on Sean Payton and George Paton to prove their move was correct. Will Denver go all-in on a top rookie quarterback such as Bo Nix?