"That wouldn't be smart from a business perspective" - NFL analyst supports Lamar Jackson not attending OTAs without deal

Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens are at (friendly) odds over the former NFL MVP's desire to have a long-term contract extension deal done before the 2022 season.

Due to the dispute over contract negotiations, the quarterback is not reporting to OTAs, which is not voluntary.

Both sides have expressed a desire to get the deal done. The Pro Bowl quarterback is acting as his own agent, which many have indicated as the hold-up.

Earlier on Thursday, NFL analyst Louis Riddick was a guest on ESPN's Get Up and spoke about why he thinks the Ravens' franchise quarterback should stay away from OTAs until he has a deal.

"I still feel as though he shouldn't step on the football field. This is a guy who puts himself in harm's way at a very, very high clip. Such as how he plays...that's why Lamar Jackson is Lamar Jackson. That's what we want as highlights on our airwaves over and over and over again. That just wouldn't be smart from a business perspective."

Jackson's play is reminiscent of your favorite local pinball machine. His speed and elusiveness are the stuff of legend, but he has a high propensity for contact, especially for a quarterback.

Last season, he could only play in 12 games due to several nagging injuries, none more prevalent than an ankle injury. He missed the final four weeks of the season, in which the team went 0-4 and missed the playoffs.

Can the Ravens survive the AFC without Lamar Jackson?

Despite the former Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback missing 12 games in 2021, the Ravens remained competitive under backup Tyler Huntley.

They finished the season with a 9-8 overall record and were in contention for a playoff spot for most of the year. The pink elephant in the room for Baltimore in 2022 is whether or not Huntley can lead the team if Jackson isn't there due to his contract (or injury).

The Ravens signed Huntley as an undrafted free agent out of the University of Utah in 2020. He has a similar skill set to Jackson but without the explosiveness and top-end speed.

In 2021, at a minimum, Huntley was able to show that he could play at the NFL level. His goal now is to see if he can put together consecutive good games and help the team improve upon last year's record under him.

The team has done a great job in free agency and the draft with players such as Kyle Hamilton, a star safety out of the University of Notre Dame.

If Jackson is not on the team, the end game for the Ravens will be to have Huntley tread water, manage the game, and let the defense bring the team home.

But fans hope their franchise quarterback will be back in the fold and ready to compete for a Super Bowl title.

