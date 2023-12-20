NFL analyst swaps Dak Prescott out from MVP favorite for AFC's star QB

With three games remaining in the 2023 NFL regular season, quarterbacks such as Brock Purdy, Lamar Jackson and Dak Prescott have had MVP-like campaigns.

All three quarterbacks have led their respective teams to first place in their divisions and will look to compete for a Super Bowl.

On ESPN's "Get Up," the panel, including Marcus Spears and Kimberly A. Martin, spoke about who they think should be in discussion for the MVP. Spears swapped out Prescott for Jackson following their Week 15 performances.

Spears said:

"I think he needs to be MVP right now after Dak went and layed a egg in Buffalo, but if he beats Brock Purdy in the 49ers as much as we talked about how good the 49 is, he should be the front runner."

Martin agreed with Spears, saying Jackson should be considered for MVP. Kimberly A. Martin responded by saying:

"If we're being honest, Lamar should have been on this list from the beginning. We should have been talking about Lamar since the beginning of the season. And I think it's because unfairly, he took a lot of heat for how the Ravens were playing guys, dropping passes them, almost playing with their food a little bit, needing overtime to beat teams, that this is a team that should have started the season undefeated."

"Well, if you're going to knock Brock Purdy for some of those things, Lamar Jackson checks all of those boxes. He is elusive. He is dynamic, and he's still dynamic to the point where his current teammates," he added.

Brock Purdy, Lamar Jackson lead the favorites to win 2023 NFL MVP

Brock Purdy during San Francisco 49ers v Arizona Cardinals

Heading into Week 16 of the 2023 NFL season, Brock Purdy and Lamar Jackson are the two leading favorites to win NFL MVP according to AP. Purdy is a big favorite at -225 odds. Jackson is right behind him at +600.

Purdy led the San Francisco 49ers to an 11-3 record this season. He's thrown for 3,795 yards, 29 touchdowns and seven interceptions while completing 69.8 percent of passes.

Jackson also has an 11-3 record this season for the Baltimore Ravens and has thrown for 3,105 yards, 17 touchdowns and seven interceptions while completing 66.3 percent of passes. Additionally, he has 741 yards and five touchdowns on the ground.

Meanwhile, Christian McCaffrey, Dak Prescott and Josh Allen are the other three leading candidates for MVP.

