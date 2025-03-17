NFL analyst takes subtle dig at Patriots and Bengals for decisions in free agency

NFL analyst Kevin Wildes doesn't think the Cincinnati Bengals will have much success with how their team is built.

The Bengals have nearly 40% of the cap for Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins. Chase agreed to a four-year, $161 million deal that includes $112 million guaranteed which does make him the highest-paid non quarterback. Higgins, meanwhile, signed a four-year, $115 million deal that is guaranteed for the first two years. Higgins is the highest-paid No. 2 receiver in the NFL.

It's an interesting way to build a team and Wildes thinks either the Bengals or New England Patriots will be unbalanced.

"Patriots and Bengals locked in a battle to see who can have the most unbalanced team," Wildes wrote.

The Patriots are very unbalanced with their offense, not having a bonafide star running back or receiver. In the offseason, New England has put an emphasis on their defense as the Patriots signed six impact players on defense while on offense, New England has only signed Mack Hollins and offensive tackle Morgan Moses.

As for the Bengals, Cincinnati has one of the best offenses in the NFL but their defense will once again be the worst or among the worst.

Cincinnati's defense was a big reason why the Bengals didn't make the playoffs last season. With Cincinnati going even more all-in on their offense, the Bengals' defense will likely once again be an issue, which is why Wildes doesn't have much faith in Cincinnati doing well in the NFL.

Bengals executive made re-signing Chase and Higgins a priority

Entering the offseason, Cincinnati Bengals director of player personnel Duke Tobin said the goal was to extend both Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins.

Tobin said they wanted to make Chase the highest non-paid quarterback in the NFL, which is exactly what they did.

“Ja’Marr is always going to be our priority,” Tobin said, via FOX Sports. “He’s a fantastic football player. He’s going to end up being the No. 1 paid non-quarterback in the league. We’re there. Let’s get it done.”

Tobin also said the goal was to find a long-term deal with Higgins, after franchise tagging him for the second straight season.

“You can pull up three years ago, talking about doing a long-term deal with Tee and here we are today, still talking about doing a long-term deal,” Tobin said. ”Whenever I’m in charge of a football team, I want Tee Higgins and so I’m going to do what I can to get Tee Higgins.”

The Bengals went 9-8 last season and missed the playoffs.

