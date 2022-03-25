"He can't be Tyreek Hill" - NFL analyst sends stern message to Chiefs' new signing JuJu Smith-Schuster

According to NFL analyst Jay Williams, wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster cannot be Tyreek Hill. On ESPN's morning radio show KJM, Williams asserted that the new Kansas City Chiefs wideout can not be former Chiefs receiver Tyreek Hill:

"I do give Mahomes a little bit of benefit of the doubt that he'll... they'll figure it out. I think there's going to be a lot on the front office in terms of a receiver deep draft to find the right guy and then develop the guy. JuJu Smith Schuster is capable but he can't he can't be Tyreek Hill no matter how hard he tries. So, you get a receiver that you know that that'll run a 4'39 or 4'4 something like that.”

Williams concluded his point by saying Hill's speed was a rarity on the field and that it's difficult to replicate:

“It's still not explosive or fast as Tyreek Hill on the football field. His speed was just so rare on the football field that if there's a lot on a rookie receiver, there's a lot on a quarterback to help him develop. And there's a lot on the offensive coaches to find some type of similar spark that they can bring that would compare to what Tyreek Hill brought."

Kansas City traded Hill this offseason to the Miami Dolphins. Hill spent his entire six-year career with the Chiefs.

Kansas City traded Hill this offseason to the Miami Dolphins. Hill spent his entire six-year career with the Chiefs.

He made the Pro Bowl every season while with Kansas City and was an All-Pro in three of those seasons. Hill was drafted in the fifth round of the 2016 NFL Draft out of West Alabama.

In 73 games with the team, he accumulated 479 receptions, 6,630 receiving yards, and 56 touchdowns. He's fifth in franchise history in receiving yards, fourth in receptions, and third in touchdowns.

The signing of JuJu Smith-Schuster

Pittsburgh Steelers v New Orleans Saints

Kansas City signed the former Pittsburgh Steelers receiver to a one-year, $10.75 million contract. What's interesting about this contract is that the contract has a $3 million base salary as the rest of the deal is incentive-based.

Kansas City signed the former Pittsburgh Steelers receiver to a one-year, $10.75 million contract. What's interesting about this contract is that the contract has a $3 million base salary as the rest of the deal is incentive-based.

Smith-Schuster spent his entire five-year NFL career with Pittsburgh before signing with the Chiefs.

In the 2021 season, he played in just five games as he suffered a right shoulder injury during the Steelers' Week 5 matchup against the Denver Broncos. Smith-Schuster missed the remainder of the season.

We'll see how Smith-Schuster fares in his first season with the Chiefs when the 2022 season starts.

