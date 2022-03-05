“I don't know Carson Wentz believes in Carson Wentz” - NFL analyst believes Colts QB has lost his confidence

Fox Sports 1 NFL analyst Greg Jennings discussed Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz and his confidence, or lack thereof.

On the show Undisputed, the former Green Bay Packers wide receiver questioned whether Wentz believes in himself as much as Colts head coach Frank Reich does, saying:

“I love that Frank Reich believes in Carson Wentz. But the reality is that I don't know Carson Wentz believes in Carson Wentz and his ability to actually be the guy that's needed to get this team over the hump.

He went on to speak about Phillip Rivers:

With Phillip Rivers, we didn't expect a whole lot out of Phillip Rivers when he was in Indy. But he was a viable option. He got that team into a good spot.

He questioned whether or not Wentz's ability to connect with Reich:

And then you think, okay, Carson Wentz, young guy. He's rekindling this relationship with Frank Reich. Can it work?

Jennings believes Reich is the man for the job:

If there's anybody that can get Carson Wentz back to the performance that we saw in his early days and in Philly, it's Frank Reich. Because this is who we lost. This is who left.

Jennings reiterates that Wentz has to believe in himself:

And then all of a sudden, Carson Wentz fell apart. Well, that wasn't the case. And you can't continue to just believe in someone when they don't believe in themselves.”

Jennings ended his statement by noting that the Colts signal-caller has lost a lot of confidence and he’s becoming a quarterback that you cannot rely on:

“And I just truly believe Carson Wentz, at this stage in his career, he's lost so much confidence. He doesn't play with this belief that he can get it done in clutch moments, and in big moments, and when the pressure is on.

And at that position. If you are done with it, your mentality is shot, and your physical ability is there, you're going to be gun shy.

Look at some of those highlights that we see of Carson Wentz. The decision-making. The lack of confidence. The no-look shovel pass. Things like that, you do when you're playing well.

Like Carson Wentz is just, he's becoming one of those quarterbacks that you cannot rely on. And he's going to fracture that locker room if he continues to be the reason why they lose. Because defensively they're a solid team. He can't be that bad offensively and they regress the way that they did this past season.”

Carson Wentz and His 2021 Season with the Colts

Seattle Seahawks v Indianapolis Colts

After being traded by the Philadelphia Eagles in February 2021 after five seasons with the team, the Pro Bowl quarterback became the Colts starter for the 2021 season. Starting all 17 games, Wentz threw for 3,563 yards, 27 touchdowns, and seven interceptions.

The 27 touchdown passes are tied for the second-most thrown in a season by him. Back in the 2019 season, the quarterback, also, threw 27 touchdowns, and seven interceptions for the Eagles.

The most thrown in a season by the second overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft was 33 touchdowns in the 2017 season, finishing third in the MVP voting that season.

Question: Will the 29-year-old be the starter for the Colts at the start of the 2022 season? We’ll see as the offseason gets into motion.

