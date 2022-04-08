"They will embrace a black QB” - NFL analyst thinks Atlanta Falcons will be a great fit for draft prospect

The Atlanta Falcons can embrace a black quarterback, according to NFL analyst and former wide receiver/kick returner Dante Hall.

On the NFL Network morning show GMFB, Hall said that Atlanta would welcome a black quarterback in Malik Wills like they did with Michael Vick:

“I can see Malik Willis going to either the Pittsburgh Steelers or my preference, the Atlanta Falcons, eighth overall. I think that'd be a great fit for them. That town would embrace, let’s just call it what it is? They will embrace a black quarterback. Look what they did when Michael Vick was there. That time was a bust because of Michael Vick having a black quarterback at the helm. He has a Magic Johnson-like smile. He can captivate a room. And I love his improvisation skill set as a quarterback. A-la Big Ben, a-la Russell Wilson. I think he’d be a great fit in Atlanta. Marcus Mariota is obviously not the answer. He's just a filler in right now, replacing Matt Ryan. I like Malik Willis going to the Falcons.”

Tori McElhaney @tori_mcelhaney The first name Malik Willis listed when asked who he used to watch when he was younger and still learning the game? Michael Vick. Makes sense. The first name Malik Willis listed when asked who he used to watch when he was younger and still learning the game? Michael Vick. Makes sense.

Vick was drafted by the Falcons with the number one overall pick in the 2001 NFL Draft, playing his first six seasons with the team (2001 – 2006). He threw for 11,505 yards with 71 touchdowns and 52 interceptions while with the Falcons.

The four-time Pro Bowl quarterback ran for 3,859 yards and 21 rushing touchdowns with the team. He’s fifth in franchise history in passing yards and fourth in touchdown passes. Vick is seventh in rushing yards and ninth in rushing touchdowns all-time for Atlanta.

Malik Willis to the Falcons?

QB Malik Willis at the 2022 NFL Combine

Although the team signed quarterback Marcus Mariota after trading longtime quarterback Matt Ryan to the Indianapolis Colts this offseason, they could still look to draft a signal-caller.

Willis spent the first two years of his collegiate career with the Auburn Tigers before transferring to the Liberty for his final two seasons.

With Liberty, the six-foot-one quarterback threw for 5,107 yards with 47 touchdowns and 18 interceptions. On the ground, he rushed for 1,822 yards and 27 touchdowns, including 14 in 2020, the seventh-most in the nation that year.

In 2021, he was responsible for 40 touchdowns, which was good for seventh in college football that year.

The Falcoholic @TheFalcoholic QB Malik Willis lands with Falcons in latest Peter King mock draft thefalcoholic.com/2022/4/5/23010… QB Malik Willis lands with Falcons in latest Peter King mock draft thefalcoholic.com/2022/4/5/23010… https://t.co/aCiwerefae

Now, will Atlanta, who has the eighth overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, select Willis if still on the board? We’ll have to wait and see.

