Tom Brady bust season incoming? NFL analyst sends stern warning to Buccaneers

Tom Brady has enjoyed arguably the best career of any player in NFL history. At 45 years old, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback has enjoyed great success in his first two seasons with the team. He won Super Bowl 55 in the 2020 season. However, one NFL analyst feels the good times are coming to an end for the quarterback.

Appearing on The Herd with Colin Cowherd, Ben Vollin of the Boston Globe discussed the matter. He said that the three-time NFL MVP might not be fully committed when it comes to the 2022 season. He thinks that Brady is more concerned about his future than football:

"The only thing I think is unseemly is how really going back to the 2019 season, he's signing a new contract with the Patriots. He's saying, I'm all in and I'm focused."

He continued:

"And literally at the same time, he's flirting with the Dolphins again. And all throughout that 2019 season, which did not go well for the Patriots, Brady had been worried more about his future destination than playing quarterback.”

Vollin concluded his point by saying:

“But his flirtation with the Dolphins this time in the front office saying there's nothing wrong with it. And I absolutely think that this is Brady's goal post career, to be in the business of the NFL and to try to front an ownership group."

Last season, Brady seemed very much locked in as he led the NFL in both passing yards (5,316 yards) and passing touchdowns (43). However, the two-time AP Offensive Player of the Year could've been playing for the Miami Dolphins last year.

Why Tom Brady to the Miami Dolphins didn’t happen

Miami spoke to Tom Brady while still under contract with Tampa Bay in 2021. The Dolphins would have given the quarterback a position in the Miami front office. They would have placed him in a similar role to what former New York Yankees great Derek Jeter held with the Miami Marlins.

All of the pieces to this puzzle looked set, with the Dolphins just needing to change the mind of the Buccaneers to make a deal for him.

Although the price tag would have been extremely high, Miami owner Stephen Ross would have likely paid whatever the cost to land Tom Brady. Of course, it never came to be. When the Brian Flores lawsuit was revealed to the public, the Dolphins quickly abandoned the plan.

Albert Breer @AlbertBreer NFL's findings concluded ...



• Miami had contact with Tom Brady in 2019.

• Miami spoke with Brady in '21 about becoming a team exec/limited partner.

• Miami spoke with Sean Payton's agent without consent from the Saints.

• Miami didn't tank in 2019 under Brian Flores. NFL's findings concluded ...• Miami had contact with Tom Brady in 2019.• Miami spoke with Brady in '21 about becoming a team exec/limited partner.• Miami spoke with Sean Payton's agent without consent from the Saints.• Miami didn't tank in 2019 under Brian Flores. https://t.co/EQXONnOV2n

However, the NFL found that Miami tampered with Brady. As such, they lost their first-round pick in 2023 and their 2024 third-round pick. What’s more, Ross was suspended through to Oct. 17, 2022 and fined $1.5 million.

Sarah Spain @SarahSpain Tom Brady has been involved in all 3 forfeited first round picks in NFL history:



'08 Pats - Illegally videotaping Jets coaches' signals on the sideline during a '07 game

'16 Pats - Deflating footballs used in the '14 AFC Championship

'22 Dolphins - Tampering with Brady, Payton Tom Brady has been involved in all 3 forfeited first round picks in NFL history: '08 Pats - Illegally videotaping Jets coaches' signals on the sideline during a '07 game'16 Pats - Deflating footballs used in the '14 AFC Championship'22 Dolphins - Tampering with Brady, Payton

It appears Tom Brady will not receive any punishment from the NFL, as the onus is on the franchise for tampering. As to whether he is really all-in for a Super Bowl run with the Buccaneers, we will just have to wait and see.

