NFL analyst urges AFC giants to draft Jaxson Dart amid uncertain future at QB position

The Pittsburgh Steelers are heading into the offseason without any quarterbacks on their roster. Russell Wilson, Justin Fields, and Kyle Allen are unrestricted free agents and verbally committed to signing with other teams before free agency officially begins on Mar. 12.

The Steelers could bring any of them back if they chose to. However, NFL analyst Field Yates believes the franchise should refrain from signing the veterans and focus on selecting a new quarterback to lead the team. Yates suggests they should pick former Ole Miss Rebels quarterback Jaxson Dart in the first round of the 2025 NFL draft. In part two of the "FIELD YATES' NFL MOCK DRAFT 3.0," he said:

"I believe fundamentally the Pittsburgh Steelers must [draft Jaxson Dart]. They owe it to themselves. They owe it to Mike Tomlin. They owe it to TJ Watt and Cam Hayward and all their great defensive players, to swing at quarterback." [28:35]

Yates added that the offense wasn't up to the mark with Wilson under center and since neither Fields nor Allen could displace him, it's best not to revert to them in 2025:

"They lost their final five games of this past season. Four in the regular season ... But in those four concluding games at the regular season that they lost, Russell Wilson failed to throw for even 220 yards in any of them ... The bottom line is this offense is not good enough." [28:49]

Jaxson Dart stats: Can QB be the Steelers' new franchise cornerstone?

Three seasons have passed since Ben Roethlisberger's retirement, but the Steelers have yet to find his replacement. They have fielded five different starting quarterbacks in that span but haven't found a solution to their conundrum.

With the exception of Kenny Pickett, they have largely relied on veterans to play under center. Their philosophy hasn't yielded a single playoff win and it might be time to abandon it and hand the reins to a gunslinger of Jaxson Dart's caliber.

The former Rebels star threw for 4,279 yards and 29 touchdowns with six interceptions in his senior year at Ole Miss. He also rushed for 495 yards and three touchdowns. Despite his stellar numbers, he's touted to be a Day 2 pick in the 2025 NFL draft.

However, the lack of signal-callers with elite potential in the class could prompt a team to pick Dart in the first round. The Steelers could potentially be one of those teams and could take him 21st overall if they decide to refrain from bringing back Wilson, Fields, and Allen.

