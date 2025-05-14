NFL analyst urges Bengals to rethink stance on Trey Hendrickson amid DE's contract standoff

Trey Hendrickson reported to the Bengals’ facility on Tuesday, although he did not participate in offseason workouts. The veteran defensive end, entering the final year of his contract, used the appearance to clarify his position amid a contract standoff with Cincinnati. According to The Athletic, Hendrickson told reporters on Tuesday that he does not plan to play under his one-year $21 million deal, which carries a $15.8 million base salary for 2025.

NFL analyst Greg Cosell weighed in on the situation during Wednesday’s episode of the “Ross Tucker Podcast,” urging the Bengals to reconsider their stance.

“Hendrickson has what you wanna start with," Cossell said. "He has power. And when you have power, you can win with power as a pass rusher, whether it’s on the outside or the inside. That’s a true starting point. And he’s got a really solid build. … He's in that conversation. What is the Bengals defense without Trey Hendrickson?”

On Tuesday, Hendrickson also revealed communication from Cincinnati coach Zac Taylor, warning him about potential fines if he missed mandatory minicamp. Hendrickson said this message, along with a lack of post-draft dialogue, showed little interest in a resolution. He called the silence “disappointing,” adding that he felt disrespected despite his contributions.

In a separate statement to ESPN’s Adam Schefter on Monday, Hendrickson said that contract discussions have stalled. The veteran defensive end led with 17.5 sacks last season and earned his fourth straight Pro Bowl nod. Although he requested a trade last offseason, he ultimately stayed and played under a restructured deal.

Hendrickson remains on the roster with unresolved concerns. Whether he attends minicamp or sits out depends on how or if contract talks resume.

Rich Eisen cites Myles Garrett deal as Trey Hendrickson standoff sparks league buzz

Trey Hendrickson’s ongoing contract standoff with the Bengals has prompted commentary from analysts and peers across the league. On Tuesday's episode of “The Rich Eisen Show,” Rich Eisen pointed to Myles Garrett’s new $40 million per year deal as a benchmark, highlighting that Hendrickson, who had more sacks than Garrett last season, is earning significantly less.

Hendrickson confirmed on Tuesday that contract talks have stalled since the draft and said previous offers did not align with the promises made to him. As tensions grow in Cincinnati, recruiting efforts have already begun. Patrick Mahomes’ trainer, Bobby Stroupe, posted publicly on X, encouraging Hendrickson to consider a move to Kansas City.

