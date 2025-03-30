NFL analyst urges Browns to ditch Shedeur Sanders and draft star WR prospect with No. 2 overall pick

Shedeur Sanders has been a hot topic of discussion heading into this year's NFL draft. The Colorado quarterback is tipped to go as a top-3 pick, likely as the first quarterback off the board.

Although the Cleveland Browns have been projected to take Sanders with their No. 2 pick, analyst Max Chadwick has urged the franchise to draft another CU star, Travis Hunter, instead. In a video that was released by "Pro Football Focus," on Thursday, Chadwick urged Cleveland to use its first-round selection on the Heisman Trophy winner.

"I'm gonna go with the No. 2 overall pick in the NFL draft, the Cleveland Browns, I think they should take Travis Hunter," Chadwick said. "Honestly, it goes down to Cleveland can improve at both wide receiver and at corner. You look at the Browns' receiving corps right now, you've got Jerry Jeudy, Cedric Tillman, Elijah Moore and Michael Woods. Jeudy was the only guy who graded a top 80 of PFF graded receivers.

You look at the cornerback room, you've got Denzel Ward, Greg Newsome and Martin Emerson. Ward was the 41st highest graded corner this past year. They didn't have another corner in the top 100. So, you're talking about a team that could use a lot of help at wide receiver and a lot of help at corner. And you have the most unique prospect in NFL history in Travis Hunter who could help you out at both spots."

In his final year at Colorado, Hunter posted 1,258 yards on 95 receptions and caught 15 touchdown passes. He also recorded 35 tackles, 11 passes defended, four interceptions and one forced fumble in defense.

Due to his exceptional displays in both offense and defense, Hunter pipped Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty to the Heisman Trophy last season. Now, it remains to be seen where the versatile CU star will land in the big league.

While the Browns are reportedly considering drafting Shedeur Sanders, Hunter could solve a dual problem for the team.

Shedeur Sanders' draft stock has taken a hit after Jaxson Dart's impressive Pro Day at Ole Miss

Shedeur Sanders' draft stock has reportedly been falling ever since he opted out of the physical drills at this year's Scouting Combine in February. However, reports are now suggesting that the Colorado star might be picked behind Ole Miss QB Jaxson Dart, who impressed at his Pro Day on Friday.

Sanders, who won the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year award last year, is expected to perform at Colorado's Pro Day on April 4. He will aim to re-boost his stock, which has taken somewhat of a hit in the past few weeks.

