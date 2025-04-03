NFL analyst urges Packers to break 23-year tradition and draft 22-TD star WR for Jordan Love

The Green Bay Packers have a foundation in Jordan Love, who has done well since taking over as QB1 following Aaron Rodgers' departure in 2023. Love has led the Packers to the postseason in each of the past two seasons as a starter, but has struggled to take the team into a deep playoff run.

Now, NFL analyst Max Chadwick urged the team to draft a wideout in the first round, to add more support for Love. During an episode of the "PFF College Football Show" this week, Chadwick suggested that Texas receiver Matthew Golden could be a good addition to the Packers' offense.

"Matthew Golden, the wide receiver from Texas," Chadwick said. "Now, I'm gonna go with a team that has not taken a first-round wide receiver since 2002.

"It has been 23 years since the Packers took a first-round WR and the reason why I like him to the Packers specifically is, I think what they are lacking right now with Christian Watson coming off the injury is, they need a true downfield threat."

Chadwick continued:

"And Matthew Golden maybe wasn't allowed to be much of it because of the quarterback problems Texas had this past year. But like we said before, he ran a 4.29s in the 40-yard dash.

"We know he's got the speed to get downfield on you. So, I think the Packers' receiving corps is really redundant in a lot of ways. But you add a guy like Golden, and he's at least got the speed to take the top off of defenses."

Golden began his collegiate journey at Houston in 2022. He played two seasons with the Cougars before transferring to Texas for the 2024 season.

During his lone season with the Longhorns, Golden posted 987 yards and nine touchdowns on 58 receptions, helping the team reach the College Football Playoff semifinals.

Across his college career, Golden recorded 1,975 yards and 22 touchdowns on 134 receptions, along with 285 yards and two rushing touchdowns.

The Packers hold the No. 23 pick in the first round and it will be interesting to see if they break their long-standing streak of not selecting a receiver this year to add a weapon for Jordan Love.

Jordan Love does not require knee surgery, Packers HC Matt LaFleur confirms

Green Bay Packers QB Jordan Love - Source: Getty

On Tuesday, Packers coach Matt LaFleur spoke to the media and confirmed that Jordan Love did not need any procedure on his knee this offseason. The QB had suffered knee and groin injuries during the Week 18 game against the Chicago Bears last season. However, the good news is that Love won't need any serious medical attention.

During the 2024 regular season, Love recorded 3,389 yards, 25 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. He helped the Packers qualify for the playoffs, but they lost to the Philadelphia Eagles in the wild-card round.

