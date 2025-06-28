NFL analyst urges Steelers to bank on Aaron Rodgers–DK Metcalf combo to redefine offense in 2025

A lot has unfolded with the Pittsburgh Steelers this offseason, and it's safe to say the franchise has been busy. There has been the acquisition of wide receiver DK Metcalf and his subsequent $132 million contract extension, the trade of George Pickens to the Dallas Cowboys and the one-year deal for Aaron Rodgers.

With Pickens gone, Rodgers' top target in the Steelers offense this season will most likely be Metcalf. The former Seahawk has three seasons with over 1,000 yards and two seasons with at least 10 receiving touchdowns in six NFL seasons.

NFL analyst Field Yates recently discussed why he believes the Steelers should hand the offensive keys to Rodgers and Metcalf on Friday's "NFL on ESPN."

"DK Metcalf doesn't just lead by example, he leads by explosiveness as no player had more 20+ yard completions last season," Yates said. "Aaron Rodgers was tied for the eighth-most completions of 20 or more yards in the NFL last year and tied for 14th in terms of completion percentages on those throws down the field."

Yates explained that the Steelers relied on running the ball and managing the clock well last season, but they were soon exposed in the second half of the campaign. With Rodgers and Metcalf connecting offensively, he hopes to see the team rely more on the passing strategy this season.

The Steelers have been looking for a quarterback who can lead the offense since Ben Roethlisberger's retirement following the 2021 season. They made a number of attempts to replace Big Ben, starting with selecting Kenny Pickett with a first-round pick in 2022. They acquired veterans like Russell Wilson, Mitchell Trubisky, and Justin Fields, but none of them quite worked out.

Rodgers is unquestionably better than the quarterback options the Steelers had in the past two seasons for a variety of reasons, including experience and skill. With a clear WR1 in Metcalf at his disposal, it remains to be seen if the future Hall of Fame quarterback can improve the Steelers' passing game in 2025.

Aaron Rodgers said DK Metcalf is one of the big reasons he joined the Steelers

Aaron Rodgers has previously stated that he chose to join the Pittsburgh Steelers this offseason because of coach Mike Tomlin and the team's illustrious past. In a recent appearance on the "Pat McAfee Show," he also mentioned that DK Metcalf was a "big reason" for his decision to sign with the Steelers.

"DK is a lead-by-example guy. He’s a big reason I’m in Pittsburgh as well. Conversations that we had and just the kind of person that he is," Rodgers said.

Rodgers claimed that he spoke with Metcalf more than two months ago at the UCLA campus in Southern California and that the wide receiver's drive impressed him.

"At the start of the year, I didn’t really know DK at all. He’s like, ‘I work out at 6 a.m. every day.’ I’m like, O.K., this guy has discipline, this guy has a drive. I said, ‘How about 8 o’clock because I’m gonna have to drive from Malibu to UCLA?’ He said, ‘Yeah, that’s fine.’"

Rodgers and Metcalf will strive to keep improving their on-field relationship when the Steelers resume practicing during training camp in July.

