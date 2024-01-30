NFL analyst wants Lamar Jackson to take a page from Tom Brady's notebook to overcome playoff failures

Lamar Jackson is undoubtedly one of the most gifted quarterbacks in the NFL today.

His combination of passing and rushing abilities is on a level unmatched by most of his peers, and it has earned him multiple accolades, including the MVP award in 2019-20.

But if there is one indictiment against him, it is that he has a tendency to falter in the playoffs. In his aforementioned MVP season, the Baltimore Ravens were a league-best 14-2, only to be routed by the Tennessee Titans in the Divisional thanks to multiple mistakes by him.

And in the aftermath of the Ravens' AFC Championship Game loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, The Ringer's Todd McShay and Ryan Russillo discussed what Jackson must do if he wants to lift a Lombardi:

"There is one alpha on that team. But unfortunately, he's starting to build a resume, that's not ideal in the postseason.

"If there's one area that that you have to improve upon to be more like Mahomes, and more like some of the other guys who have been great... I can think about like, 10 different times in my head where he played like shit, for three quarters, but then Brady would never let it like affect the next play. That to me is the area of growth that he needs to have in order to become that next step."

Lamar Jackson needs more offensive weapons to make it to Super Bowl

On the other hand, Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox believes that a lack of offensive weapons hurt Lamar Jackson and his cohorts against the defending Super Bowl champions.

A season-ending injury to JK Dobbins greatly affected their running game, and Gus Edwards and Justice Hill were held to a combined 23 yards on just six carries. In the air, only rookie Zay Flowers hit at least 100 yards, while Odell Beckham Jr. and Nelson Agholor failed to combine for that mark (and will be free agents soon).

Thus, Eric DeCosta needs to prioritize another offensive weapon in the upcoming Draft:

"Baltimore is projected to have just $5.6 million in cap space, so going after impending free agents like Tee Higgins and Saquon Barkley would be difficult. However, the Ravens can dive into a talented rookie class and target prospects like LSU receiver Brian Thomas Jr. and Florida State running back Trey Benson."

The Ravens will have seven picks, including No. 30.