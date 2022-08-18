"Be careful what you wish for" - NFL analyst warns Aaron Rodgers about perils that lie ahead

Aaron Rodgers has spent the last two offseasons lamenting about possible retirement, and in turn, he scared away some of the talent around him.

Now, he comes into the 2022 season without his No. 1 receiver. Davante Adams asked for a trade, and he got it. Now, he's reconnected with his old college quarterback Derek Carr as a member of the Las Vegas Raiders.

Despite being without his top weapon, many analysts have picked the Green Bay Packers to be one of the best teams in the NFC. Analyst Mike Tannenbaum has no such optimism about Rodgers and his crew. He joined ESPN's Get Up and shared his thoughts on the growing pains of the Packers' young offense in the coming season:

"Hey, Aaron, be careful what you wish for. You didn't sign your contract till March. The collateral damage was Davante going to play with his college teammate Derek Carr in Vegas. If you had got your deal done in late January or mid-February, you could have then recruited Devante Adams to stay. And we wouldn't be talking about Romeo, Dobbs or Christian Watson's mistakes in August. So he is one of the reasons why there are going to be growing pains this year with this offense."

Aaron Rodgers will work hard to build chemistry with his young wide receivers

The young wide receivers that make up the Packers' latest receiving corps have a long way to go to prove they can make up for the massive loss of Davante Adams.

Rodgers insists that there will be the same number of targets. Whether or not Dobbs or Watson will catch them and accumulate yards after the catch is a different story altogether.

Still, the poor performance by these receivers in preseason games doesn't mean it will carry over to the regular season when they're hauling in passes from their two-time MVP quarterback. Last year's break-out rookie receiver Ja'Marr Chase proves that a poor preseason doesn't translate to a subpar regular season.

Rodgers may be busy thinking about retirement or reliving that time in South America when he tripped on hallucinogenics. Still, fans can be sure that when the regular season starts, all of his focus will be on the field. Of course, it's hard to predict what kind of Packers team we'll see in the new season.

