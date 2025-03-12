NFL analyst weighs in on Raiders’ Geno Smith move amid Shedeur Sanders draft buzz

Heading into the off-season, the Las Vegas Raiders were one of many teams that needed a new quarterback for the 2025 season. Holding the sixth overall pick in this year's draft, many thought the Raiders would use that pick or try to move up in the draft and select a quarterback.

The Raiders still could select a quarterback early in the draft but likely won't after they acquired the services of Geno Smith from the Seattle Seahawks in exchange for a 2025 third-round pick.

Sports personality Bomani Jones, host of The Right Time with Bomani Jones, thinks that with the team acquiring Smith, the team selecting Sanders with the sixth pick in the first round is unlikely.

"I think it looks clear to me that is not what they want to do (draft Sanders)," Jones said. "Pete Carroll did what is very often the case that people do, especially old people, who's somebody at my old job that I think could potentially do this job, and the person at his old job was Geno Smith, who might be literally the most accurate quarterback in the NFL right now."

"The Raiders got him for a third-round pick. This is not a move for the future, but it is a quarterback. He is a good quarterback," the sports analyst added. "I don't think that anybody can make the argument that he is not a good quarterback, but he ain't good enough to make you better than you actually are, but he better than whatever they was doing before."

Could Ashton Jeanty be the right choice for the Las Vegas Raiders at pick No. 6?

Ashton Jeanty during 2025 NFL Scouting Combine - Source: Getty

With the Las Vegas Raiders acquiring Geno Smith and likely not using the sixth overall pick on a quarterback in the draft, is their best bet drafting Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty? Jeanty is one of the best offensive prospects in this year's draft and could certainly help improve the Raiders' run game, which finished last in the NFL last season.

While running backs aren't typically first-round picks these days, the last two, Bijan Robinson and Jahmyr Gibbs, panned out well and are two of the best emerging RBs in the NFL today.

With the team securing its franchise quarterback for next season, it might be smart for the Raiders to add to their running game by selecting Jeanty or drafting one of the top wide receivers, whether that be Travis Hunter or Tetairoa McMillan, to help out Smith.

The Raiders could also trade back in the draft and still go with the best player available while accumulating draft picks. What do you think Las Vegas should do with pick No. 6?

