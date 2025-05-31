NFL analyst weighs in on Shedeur Sanders' fit in Browns' offensive system 

Shedeur Sanders is in the middle of OTAs with the Cleveland Browns. The quarterback was initially projected as a top-three pick in this year's draft. However, he ended up going in the fifth round to the Browns. Apart from him, they drafted Dillon Gabriel in the third round alongside veterans Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett and Deshaun Watson on the depth chart.

Sanders is competing for a spot on the roster ahead of his rookie campaign. On Friday, analyst Nathan Zegura gave his assessment of Coach Prime's son and how he fits with the Browns' offensive system.

Zegura praised Shedeur's skills with the ball. He believes that if the rookie can be accurate on the field, he is bound to have success with the franchise during his NFL career.

"Shedeur looks good though," Zegura said on the "Maggie and Perloff Show". "His ball placement is elite. His ability to layer throws is elite. We've seen that on display, certainly in camp at times, There's something about Shedeur...

"I like the kid a lot... Did he develop some bad habit? Sure. But his plays were clean, his ball placement is, I think, elite. And if you can be accurate with the football, deliver and know where it's supposed to go, you can be very successful in this league for a long time, especially in this style of an offense," he added.

Shedeur Sanders has some tough competition to secure a spot on the Browns' depth chart. However, NFL insider Tom Pelissero explained on "The Rich Eisen Show" why he has the best stats out of the four competing quarterbacks at OTAs.

"If you said what type of quarterback is going to thrive in that environment, in OTAs, where it's a lot of 7 on 7, there may be some 11 on 11 mixed in, but there's no pass rush.

"There's, you know, no helmets, you're trying to play within rhythm. It's going to be a guy who's really accurate, and Shedeur absolutely is," he added.

NFL analyst predicts where Shedeur Sanders will land on the Browns' QB depth chart

Shedeur Sanders has a long and tough journey ahead to become the team's starting quarterback. On the "Orange and Brown Talk" podcast, Dan Lobbe shared his prediction on the rookie's spot in the QB depth chart.

According to Lobbe, Sanders might end up as a fourth-string quarterback for the 2025 season.

"Today at least, Shedeur Sanders very much looked like the fourth quarterback," Lobbe said via AthlonSports.com. "Dillon Gabriel was working his way up and down a little bit. Kenny Pickett and Joe Flacco were trading things out pretty much all day. In everything we watched, Shedeur Sanders was, I don't want to say an afterthought, but he was definitely the last guy in the pecking order."

There is still an air of uncertainty regarding Shedeur's future with the Browns. Only time will tell if he emerges as a future franchise quarterback or ends up being a bust.

