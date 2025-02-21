NFL analyst on whether Stefon Diggs should stay with Texans amid Cooper Kupp trade buzz

After a terrific 2023 season, the Houston Texans' offense took a step back in 2024. They ranked 18th in the league in points per game (22), which was the primary reason why the team couldn't fare better. The unit's poor performance cost offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik his job, but the problems ran deeper than the playcalling.

Injuries to stars like Stefon Diggs severely affected the passing game, and the Texans will look to load up on offensive talent in the offseason to avoid a repeat in 2025.

The front office is still mulling whether to bring back the veteran wide receiver, who caught 47 passes for 496 yards and three touchdowns in eight games before his season was cut short due to an ACL tear.

For analyst Marcus Spears, the decision to bring back Cooper Diggs is a no-brainer. On NFL on ESPN, he said:

"I think it should be a heavy priority. Tank Dell would have been that guy. Obviously, the injury history is something that you have to pay attention to.

"You also think about the way that Stefan Diggs plays the receiver position. A very, very coordinated wide receiver." (From 0:05)

Fellow analyst Mina Kimes echoed the sentiment but added that if Diggs and the Texans fail to agree terms of an extension, they should pivot their focus to Los Angeles Rams star Cooper Kupp:

"Yes, they should try to bring (Diggs) back, if it's a reasonable price. I'd like to throw another name out there, though, who's not a free agent, but a trade option, and that's Cooper Kupp, who I don't think it will cost him very much at all to trade for, and I don't think he's going to be particularly expensive at this point in his career." (From 1:10)

Cooper Kupp trade news: Rams want to part ways with WR

Earlier this month, Cooper Kupp revealed in a lengthy social media post that the Rams had informed him that they intend to trade him this offseason. He wrote:

"I was informed that the team will be seeking a trade immediately and will be working with me and my family to find the right place to continue competing for championships.

"I don’t agree with the decision and always believed it was going to begin and end in LA... 2024 began with one of the best training camps of my career. Preparations start now for 2025. Highly motivated, as healthy as ever, and looking forward to playing elite football for years to come."

LA will reportedly work with Kupp and trade him to a destination of his choice as a gesture of gratitude for his immense contribution to the franchise.

The wide receiver is keen on joining a contender and the Texans, who made it to the Divisional Round of the playoffs despite their offensive deficiencies, could be the ideal landing spot for the former Super Bowl MVP.

