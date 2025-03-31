NFL analyst wonders whether Jets owner Woody Johnson’s sons would sell $6,900,000,000 worth franchise

Woody Johnson once again is starting from scratch with the Jets. Aaron Rodgers, Robert Saleh and GM Joe Douglas were given their walking papers and the team is starting anew in yet another rebuild.

Ad

At this point, it appears that Johnson isn't going anywhere. However, unless he changes his mind, the next logical potential change of ownership would be after he hands the team and the rest of his assets to his sons.

NFL analyst Mike Florio wondered on Monday's edition of "Pro Football Talk," if the sons would turn around and sell the team after getting it.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"I wonder if Woody's teenage sons will be offered buyouts, and if so, will they take them? Probably not. When you have equity, it's harder to buy you out," he said. (3:52)

Of course, the sons currently have no stock in the team themselves. However, Johnson's sons, Brick and Jack, are logically the heirs to inherit the team should something happen to Johnson or he decides it's time to allow the next generation to take over.

Ad

According to Forbes, the New York Jets are worth $6.9 billion. When Johnson bought the team in 2000, it was worth $635 million, meaning the value had increased more than tenfold in 25 years.

How Woody Johnson's Jets' value stacks up to other NFL franchises

Woody Johnson at Head Coach Aaron Glenn Introductory Press Conference - Source: Imagn

The most valuable NFL franchise is the Dallas Cowboys, which is worth $10.1 billion, almost twice as much as the New York Jets. The least valuable franchise is the Cincinnati Bengals at $4.1 billion.

Ad

Everyone else sits in the middle. The Kansas City Chiefs, for all of their Super Bowl wins and appearances over the past half-decade, are worth less than the Jets at $4.85 billion.

The Denver Broncos, who were somewhat recently sold after the passing of owner Pat Bowlen, are the 14th most valuable franchise at $5.5 billion.

The second most expensive team is the Los Angeles Rams, who are worth $7.6 billion.

If any of the above quotes are used, credit "Pro Football Talk," and H/T Sportskeeda.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

New York Jets Nation! Check out the latest Jets Schedule and dive into the New York Jets Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.