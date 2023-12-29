NFL analysts agree Jets roster isn’t “championship caliber” that even a “sprinkle” of Aaron Rodgers cannot save in 2024

Aaron Rodgers continues to hold the hopes of Jets fans in the palm of his hand. However, not so fast, said Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio and Peter King on Friday's edition of the show. Here's how the two explained why a 2024 Super Bowl run isn't a given:

"[00:00:06] There's a belief that Aaron Rodgers comes back next year, they run it back and it'll be fine. ... I think everybody's gotta dial it back next year because this team needs some work. ...

"I don't think it's just going to be enough to sprinkle Aaron Rodgers in and everything's going to be fine. Offensive line needs work. Defense, it's not championship caliber."

Peter King responded, calling out left tackle Mekhi Becton as Exhibit A:

"[00:02:03] Mekhi Becton in the 11th pick in the draft [in 2020] has just been a debacle and there's no other way to look at it. ... Here's a guy right now who so far this season leads the NFL in sacks, allowed 12. He leads the NFL also in number of penalties for tackles. ...

"You can't just go find Trent Williams on the street because he's never there. [00:03:29]"

Aaron Rodgers hoping to reverse four-year decline in 2024

One aspect of the quarterback that has flown under the radar amid Rodgers' push to return and get a pass to Garrett Wilson in 2023 has been his year-over-year decline over the past half-decade. In 2020, he set the bar astronomically high for himself with 48 touchdown passes and five interceptions.

Then, in 2021, he slipped back into the mortal-adjacent realm with 37 touchdowns and four interceptions. In his final season with the Green Bay Packers, the quarterback then took another step back, throwing for 26 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. Now, with his 2023 production essentially wrapped up for the year, Rodgers' injury set his decline on a four-year arc.

He didn't complete a pass this season. His passer rating was a career low in his brief sighting at 39.6. With the quarterback hitting rock bottom this year, fans hope that it at least means he's guaranteed to reverse the trend next season.

Next season, he'll be 40 years old and by Week 18 of the 2024 season, he'll be 41. Aaron Rodgers is signed through the 2026 season per Spotrac, so at least on paper, the team has him for another two tries at the Super Bowl.

Will the New York Jets get a hit in either of those two shots?

