NFL analysts agree that Matthew Stafford should be traded to the Miami Dolphins

Matthew Stafford is heading into a suddenly important year just one full season removed from winning the Super Bowl. After leaving the Rams smarting with a 5-12 record, he will be out to prove that his injury last season was a fluke. However, with the team suddenly struggling with a new but minor Cooper Kupp injury, analysts appear to be bracing for big changes in Los Angeles.

In a graphic displayed on ESPN's Get Up, NFL analysts Damien Woody and Alan Hahn called for a trade to move the quarterback to replace Tua Tagovailoa in Miami.

The segment didn't dive into specifics regarding the trade, but did make clear that at least two analysts are backing the move.

Why Miami Dolphins would want to jump into new era with Matthew Stafford?

At this point, Tua Tagovailoa's health is the biggest concern in Miami. After missing games throughout the season last year due to concussion issues, the loaded offensive roster is too big to fail in the eyes of many. Stafford proved that he could bring a Lombardi to a new team once, so why not attempt it again?

Also, with Aaron Rodgers now sharing the division and increasingly looking viable despite his age, the Dolphins have added reasons to go all-in this year.

Why the Los Angeles Rams would want to move on from Matthew Stafford?

Stafford won the team a Super Bowl, which would buy time for most quarterbacks in most franchises, but perhaps not the Rams. The team sent Jared Goff away shortly after taking them to a Super Bowl because they likely believed they had hit his ceiling.

Now, as Matthew Stafford enters the second half of his 30s, his age stands center stage and missing significant time doesn't help matters. Of course, all of this hinges on the team's record. Put simply, a trade of this caliber won't happen likely until the trade deadline and it's clear the franchise is out of the running.

If Stafford stays healthy and turns back into the 2021 version of himself, the trade conversation dies instantly. However, if he ends up with a similar touchdown/interception ratio like last year's at 10-8, and the Rams are losing, all bets are likely off.