NFL analysts blast Tom Brady’s self-diagnosed naivete following Netflix special gone wrong

Tom Brady might have run undercover throughout the 2023 season, but in the 2024 offseason, he is back on center stage for all the wrong reasons. At least, that appears to be where Mike Florio and Chris Simms's opinions have landed.

On Wednesday's edition of "Pro Football Talk," NFL analysts Florio and Simms took turns going after the former quarterback.

"It's not that he's being naive," said Florio. "It's he's self-centered. He's the center of his own universe ... and he does what he wants to do, and he doesn't consider how the things he wants to do are going to affect those closest to him." [00:00:36]

"Listen, I've had this talk with a few people," said Simms. "It's like he's going through a midlife crisis. ... When he got out of New England, he was like, whoa, it's cool being out of my shell. ... He's changed. That thing on Netflix is so beneath him. He is so much more of a star than having to do that." [00:01:12].

Fans and analysts have continued to find ways to talk about the quarterback in the offseason as if it were 2020. With the former New England Patriots quarterback returning to the airwaves for FOX this season, the quarterback will have plenty of opportunities to mask over the roast with his commentary.

Tom Brady admits regret for agreeing to Netflix special

Tom Brady at 2024 Laureus World Sport Awards Madrid, Red Carpet

It didn't take long for No. 12 to change his tune following The Roast of Tom Brady earlier this month. Before the roast, the quarterback said he was "unroastable" in one of the advertisements. Now, he has claimed he was "naive."

On "The Pivot" podcast via USA Today, Brady said he liked the jokes that were about him but did not like the ones about his family.

"But you don’t see the full picture all the time. Sometimes you’re naive. You don’t know," Brady said.

Throughout the special, jokes were cracked about the quarterback not wanting to raise his kids. Other jokes were made about Gisele Bundchen, whom Brady had divorced during his last months in the NFL.

Several times, the former Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback was seen knocking back drinks in response to the jokes and bulging his eyes in shock over some of the comments.

If any of the above quotes are used, credit "Pro Football Talk" and H/T Sportskeeda.