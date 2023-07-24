NFL analysts place 'big question mark' on Tom Brady's replacement's chances

Tom Brady is missing his first full NFL training camp since the dawn of the 21st century. In his former division, analysts appear to be jumping ship on his former team.

Speaking on First Take, NFL analysts Harry Douglas and Mike Tannenbaum both picked the Atlanta Falcons to jump from worst to first in the division in 2023.

Douglas said:

"It's going to be the Atlanta Falcons in NFC South... being able to go get Calais Campbell, Jessie Bates III, and being able to trade for a corner in Jeff Okuda, I think it's going to be phenomenal for Atlanta."

Tannenbaum agreed, labeling every quarterback a question mark in the NFC South with Tom Brady out of the picture:

"I had Atlanta as well... I would say this: the biggest question mark they have is Desmond Ridder at quarterback, but what's interesting to me is who is the best quarterback in the NFC South. They're all question marks. You don't know how is Derek Carr gonna do his first year as a Saint. Bryce Young, tons of talent, but he's a rookie, and [then] if it's Baker Mayfield..."

Tannenbaum was most confident of the young budding offensive stars placed around Ridder, such as tight end Kyle Pitts and running back Bijan Robinson.

"I believe that Baker Mayfield is the human form of a defibrillator. He can revive dead situations."

Tom Brady's former division fights to avoid lethargic reconstruction

Desmond Ridder at Atlanta Falcons v Seattle Seahawks

Many, if not most, fans view the NFC South as the smoking crater of the NFL. Since Tom Brady arrived in 2020, the three biggest names in the division have all retired. Matt Ryan first had a stint with the Indianapolis Colts last season but is now working in the media, Brady is kicking his feet up somewhere, and Drew Brees is no longer in the picture.

Cam Newton, the Panthers star, has been out of the division for longer aside from a cameo appearance in 2021. Even as the quarterback suited up for the team, pretty much no one believed that he would be the long-term solution.

Teams don't find new star quarterbacks overnight, so the wait for the division to get their next franchise player at the position could be a long one. That said, with four teams working toward the same goal, the race for a new franchise starter could be faster on average than one team looking for one franchise guy.

Does any team in the NFC South have their man for the next ten years?

