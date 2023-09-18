Aaron Rodgers won't be on the gridiron again for quite some time, but the quarterback is still making headlines from his own couch. The quarterback declared on the Pat McAfee Show that he would be attempting to come back before the end of the 2023 season.

Mike Greenberg and Ryan Clark expressed their doubts on Get Up on Monday.

Here's how Mike Greenberg put it, referencing the painkillers the quarterback might be on as he manages the pain:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"This is why you should not talk on TV high."

Ryan Clark then expressed what the plan really should be for the quarterback:

"When you look at Aaron Rodgers, he's a 39-year-old quarterback with a really serious injury, trying to fight to come back for a team that may not be in the playoffs at all. This is 'now let's plan for 2024.' And there [are] no prognosticators. There [are] no doubters. This is an injury."

Aaron Rodgers looking to repeat what Cam Akers accomplished in 2021

Aaron Rodgers at New York Jets v New York Giants

Cam Akers might be on the trading block now, but the running back does have at least one big accomplishment. According to Draft Sharks, the running back suffered a torn Achilles shortly before the 2021 season. Many anticipated that he'd miss the entire season, but he managed to return for the playoffs, logging four games of action and three starts.

Now, two years later, the quarterback is attempting to accomplish the same thing. However, he'll need his team to cooperate in surviving that long. That said, teams that hold out hope for a returning player to save the season has not worked out in recent years.

Recent history dooms New York Jets without Aaron Rodgers

Deshaun Watson at Cincinnati Bengals v Cleveland Browns

The Cleveland Browns last year tried to stay afloat with Jacoby Brissett while they waited for Deshaun Watson's arrival. His absence wasn't due to an injury, but the team was still without their starter for the majority of the season. In the end, they failed to make the playoffs.

The Green Bay Packers managed to stay afloat without Aaron Rodgers in 2017 but ultimately missed the playoffs after he returned.

This year, the Arizona Cardinals are attempting to stay alive until Kyler Murray comes back, but they are 0-2 already. Just one team since 2020 has made the playoffs after an 0-2 start, setting the team up for failure. Murray's earliest possible return will be in Week 5.

If any of the above quotes are used, please credit Get Up and H/T Sportskeeda.