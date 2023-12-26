"NFL doing anything to get Brock Purdy MVP": Fans react to referees causing safety during 49ers-Ravens MNF showdown

Brock Purdy started the game badly for the San Francisco 49ers against the Baltimore Ravens, but it was the home team that scored the first points of the game. With their first drive of the game, the 49ers quarterback led his team down the field and he looked every bit the player that is part of the MVP conversation. But then came a game-changing moment as he threw an interception that was picked off in the endzone.

That turnover was a positive for the Ravens, but their luck soon turned the other way. Lamar Jackson was backed up in the endzone because of the previous play and was trying to generate a drive down the field. As he did so, he was pressured by Chase Young and he tried to escape the sack. Instead, he bumped into the referee in the backfield which caused him to lose his footing. To avoid the sack, he threw the ball away but that was called an intentional grounding.

As the penalty took place in the endzone, it was given as a safety and allowed the 49ers to open the scoring. No consideration was given to the fact that it was an official that tripped up the Ravens quarterback, which was correct by rule.

However, given that Brock Purdy was the one who threw the interception but it was still his Ravens counterpart who gave up the first points because of physical interference by a referee did not sit well with many fans.

Fans blast NFL referees and accuse them of favoring Brock Purdy

Fans were apoplectic at what happened and took to X, formerly Twitter, to air their displeasure. Some said that it is a scheme to award Brock Purdy the MVP and keep the feel-good narrative going around him.

Here are some of the best responses:

Ravens try to exploit 49ers' supposed weakness in pass defense

Lamar Jackson is arguably the best running quarterback in the NFL. While backed up in the endzone, though, they took to the passing game instead of rushing the ball. Had they run it, there was a chance this could have been avoided.

But the 49ers coming into the game were allowing just 89.4 rushing yards per game, the third-best in the league, behind the Chicago Bears and the New England Patriots. In passing, they allow 220.6 yards per game, which is 14th in the league, behind even teams like the Arizona Cardinals. It seems that the Ravens were looking to exploit that weakness but instead, it backfired on them.

