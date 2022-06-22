NFL authorities issue statement following settlement of 20 lawsuits against Deshaun Watson

Deshaun Watson's civil suit situation saw some movement today as 20 of those suits were settled, according to attorney Tony Buzbee via apnews.com. Buzee is the lawyer who represents the 24 women who have filed the suits against the Browns quarterback.

So, at least there's finally some movement regarding the civil suits against Watson and the fact that the majority of the suits have been settled means that some can finally start to move on with their lives.

While we will not know exactly what the terms of the settlements are for the 20 women, there are still four cases open against the quarterback.

However, if fans of Deshaun Watson think that the settlements could potentially mean he won’t be punished by the NFL, they are sadly mistaken. The NFL takes a rather grim view of players who violate the personal conduct policy.

The league has done its own investigation into all of the incidents involving Watson, with many expecting a decision to be made on his punishment sooner rather than later.

Brian McCarthy, a spokesperson for the NFL, spoke to Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com regarding what has transpired today with the Browns QB's case.

McCarthy said:

"Today's development has no impact on the collectively bargained disciplinary process."

Will Watson get suspended by the NFL?

Many think that a suspension for the 26-year-old is simply a case of when, not if. Training camp begins on July 27 and it is thought that the league would ideally like to have a decision made by then, as per apnews.com.

Exactly how long the potential suspension will be is unclear. Some have said four to six games, while a significant number of people don't want the 26-year-old to see the field at all in 2022/23.

In a nutshell, what this does for the Browns' hopes this season is severely dent their Super Bowl aspirations. With Joshua Dobbs and Jacoby Brissett the only quarterbacks available, it would take a serious effort to catapult the Browns into the playoffs. It would be a miracle if they make it that far, and even if they do, chances are likely they will go one-and-done.

Though far from over, at least there's been significant movement in the cases leveled against the Browns quarterback. With four cases left to be heard, the NFL is yet to dish out the punishment it deems appropriate.

