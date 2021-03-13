NFL: What is B.J. Finney's new contract with the Pittsburgh Steelers?

The Pittsburgh Steelers and veteran offensive lineman B.J. Finney are rejoining forces, at least for a year.

The Steelers announced Friday that they are signing Finney to a one-year contract, marking the lineman's return to the team he has always been a fan of and with which he signed his first NFL contract.

We have signed OL B.J. Finney to a one-year contract. @BordasLaw https://t.co/fihCdNOMUP — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) March 12, 2021

"Growing up, watching football with my dad, it was always the Steelers, black and gold, no other option," Finney had said previously, according to the team's official website. "He just watched the 1970s dynasty and fell in love w/them and that's the way I grew up. I fell in love watching this franchise."

The franchise hasn't announced the money on Finney's one-year contract.

In 2015, Pittsburgh signed Finney as an undrafted free agent from Kansas State. He ended up playing 59 games, starting 13 of them before signing a two-year, $8 million contract with the Seattle Seahawks in 2020.

B.J. Finney is back in Pittsburgh after spending the 2020 season in Seattle & Cincinnati. pic.twitter.com/vVd4yiVO8J — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) March 12, 2021

Finney played in six games for Seattle before he was traded to the Cincinnati Bengals in October. After appearing in just one game there, he was released by Cincinnati on March 5.

How can B.J. Finney help the Pittsburgh Steelers?

The Steelers need help on the offensive line and apparently think Finney is the right man for the job.

Center Maurkice Pouncey is retiring, so Finney is a candidate to be the Steelers' new center. Plus, left guard Matt Feiler and left tackle Alejandro Villanueva could leave the team via free agency, according to ESPN, which means Finney could end up playing a myriad of positions on Pittsburgh's offensive line.

Completely expected #Steelers to bring back B.J. Finney. It appears that is happening now. He was a quality interior swing player for them with starting experience at center. This means they don’t necessarily have to make center a top priority in the #NFLDraft. — Tommy Jaggi (@TommyJaggi) March 12, 2021

Also, B.J. Finney is likely to come cheap for the Steelers as they rebuild their offensive line, according to The Athletic's Mark Kaboly.

"No contract numbers on B.J. Finney deal yet but you would have to imagine it is for $990K but counts as $850K against the cap," Kaboly, who covers the Steelers, tweeted Friday.

"With the displacement of Top 51, it would lower cap space by $190K. Could be a little signing bonus but regardless, very cheap addition."

No contract numbers on B.J. Finney deal yet but you would have to imagine it is for $990K but counts as $850K against the cap. With the displacement of Top 51, it would lower cap space by $190K. Could be a little signing bonus but regardless, very cheap addition. — Mark Kaboly (@MarkKaboly) March 12, 2021

The Steelers recently agreed to terms with franchise quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, signing him to a one-year contract. If Finney does start at center, it will make for a veteran duo of quarterback and center in Roethlisberger and Finney, ideal for teaching young offensive linemen how that rapport should go.

Anyway, you slice it, grabbing Finney looks to be an impressive move by Pittsburgh.