As if the return of Antonio Brown with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers wasn't enough for NFL fans, this week also gives us the return of Dez Bryant with the Baltimore Ravens.

Bryant, the veteran wide receiver who signed to the Baltimore Ravens' practice squad a few weeks ago, was elevated to the active roster and is set to make his official return to the NFL after three years.

The #Ravens have elevated WR Dez Bryant from the practice squad, the standard elevation per the wire. That’s a sign he’ll play tomorrow. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 7, 2020

Bryant last played in an NFL game in 2017 when he was with the Dallas Cowboys. Shortly after he signed with the New Orleans Saints in 2018, Bryant tore his Achilles tendon before playing a game for the team.

Since then, Bryant has been rehabbing and training to get back to full health, having stated that he would not retire and wanted to get back into shape and at least finish his Pro Bowl career on his own terms.

As we all know, Dez Bryant spent almost all of his pro career with the Dallas Cowboys. He was drafted in the first round of the 2010 draft by the Cowboys, who paired him up with now-retired quarterback Tony Romo. Bryant spent eight seasons with the Cowboys, totaling 7,459 receiving yards and 73 touchdowns.

Dez Bryant was elevated to the Ravens active roster and can play TOMORROW 😈



Gimme some stat line predictions for his return 💰



(via @iamdresito) @DezBryant pic.twitter.com/0GgmgoBIbg — Overtime (@overtime) November 7, 2020

Despite being healthy for the most part, a combination of lowered performance and the team wanting to go in a younger direction resulted in Bryant being released by the team following the 2017 season.

NFL Week 9: What role with Dez Bryant have with the Baltimore Ravens?

Now with Bryant back for the first time on the field in three years, it will be interesting to see what kind of role he has with the Baltimore Ravens. The defending AFC North champions (5-2) are certainly in much need of a dual-threat receiver for reigning unanimous league MVP Lamar Jackson to throw to. The Baltimore Ravens' only consistent producer at the position this season has been Hollywood Brown (cousin of the aforementioned Antonio Brown), and the Baltimore Ravens' offense hasn't been nearly as explosive or dominant in 2020 as it was in 2019. The Baltimore Ravens went 14-2 last season before losing in the divisional round of the playoffs.

Advertisement

But will Bryant be same receiver we all once knew?

At the age of 32, it's unclear what is left in his tank. However, do expect a play-call designed for Bryant to try and get a touchdown on his return back to the league. This could be the last team he ever plays with in his career.