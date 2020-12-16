Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson returned from a 25-minute locker-room excursion due to 'cramps' just as his backup went down with an injury.

On his first play back, Jackson and the Ravens converted a fourth down and more, scoring a game-leading touchdown. After the Cleveland Browns stormed back and re-snatched the lead, Jackson led his team back down the field to kick a game-winning kick.

Jackson was rewarded for his movie script heroics with the NFL's Week 14 AFC Offensive Player of the Week.

Although Lamar Jackson passed for one touchdown and ran for two others, some fan bases (and official team Twitter accounts) disagreed with the position.

Wait, @DrewLock23 didn't get AFC Offensive Player of the Week?



Well, 💩 ... Congrats, @Lj_era8!

Dov Kleiman compared Lock and Jackson's weeks on Twitter:

Lock: 4 passing TDs, 0 INTs, 77.7 completion %, 149.5 QB Rating, 280 yards



Lamar: 1 passing TD, 0 INTs, 64.7 completion %, 115.6 QB Rating, 163 yards [also ran for 124 yard and 2 TDs]



Lock had the better game



Even Derrick Henry [215 yard, 2 TDs] could've been picked over Lamar

"Lock had the better game. Even Derrick Henry [215 yard, 2 TDs] could've been picked over Lamar," said Dov Kleinman in a Tweet.

Lamar Jackson leads Baltimore Ravens back into playoff contention

Despite passing for just one touchdown, Lamar Jackson helped the Ravens to their most important win of the season. The win brought Baltimore a win back of Cleveland for second in the AFC North and tied with the Miami Dolphins for the AFC's final playoff spot. With one of the easiest remaining schedules in the league, the Ravens are now in control of their playoff destiny.

After the Monday Night Football classic, post-game questions were not focused on Jackson and the Ravens' comeback victory, but rather the true cause for his 25-minute locker room stint.

“I didn’t pull a Paul Pierce, I was cramping,” Jackson told reporters in reference to the former Boston Celtics infamous mid-game departure from the court.

Lamar Jackson said he told his coach, John Harbaugh, “I need to get some salt in my system real quick.” Jackson continued to play after he felt initial cramping according to SI reports, even handing the ball off to J.K. Dobbins for a touchdown while his legs cramped.

Lamar Jackson and the Ravens have two remaining home games against the Jaguars and Giants and finish their season at the Bengals.