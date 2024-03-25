NFL bans hip drop tackle: Dolphins star throws shade, Saints DE disgusted with rule change

On Monday, March 25, the NFL made a big decision to ban the hip drop tackle for defensive players.

The tackle has become a controversial topic in football in recent years and the NFL has been under scrutiny for allowing it to exist legally. The hip drop tackle allows defensive players to swivel from the ground and then fall back on the offensive player's leg with their weight.

With many players suffering injuries in recent years (Mark Andrews, Tony Pollard, etc.), the NFL has decided to ban the tackle from the game altogether, making it an illegal tackle.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

To no surprise, defensive players around the league are disgruntled, following the new NFL rule. Some players are already expressing their opinions on social media.

NFL players react to hip drop tackle ban

Miami Dolphins safety Jevon Holland 'joked' that tackling in the NFL is now banned.

Expand Tweet

New Orleans Saints defensive lineman Cam Jordan reacted to the news with a sick-face emoji.

Expand Tweet

Future Hall of Fame defensive end JJ Watt reacted by asking the league to just make the game flag football following the rule change.

Expand Tweet

At the NFL executive's meeting, the committee played the video of Tony Pollard getting hurt in the playoffs from two years ago as a result of the hip drop tackle.

Expand Tweet

What happens if an NFL player commits to a hip drop tackle after the recent rule change?

NFC Divisional Playoffs - Dallas Cowboys v San Francisco 49ers

Now that the NFL has banned the hip drop tackle, players will be flagged 15 yards for the illegal tackle. A player who gets penalized for the tackle could get a potential fine after the game. The opposing team will also be handed an automatic first down in this case.

The NFL has made it clear that they will always continue to focus on player safety. Banning the hip drop tackle is their most recent action showing that they are always trying to keep the game safe. Defensive players will have to get used to not tackling in the form of a hip-drop maneuver.

This won't be the last thing that they ban, as they will continue to look for ways to make the game safer.

While defensive players in the NFL aren't going to like the new rule change, many offensive players are smiling right now upon hearing the news.