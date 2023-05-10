NFL has announced its ever-Black Friday game. It will be played between the New York Jets and the Miami Dolphins, as the two AFC East teams will battle out in what could be a big game for both of their playoff aspirations.

Since Aaron Rodgers is now the Jets quarterback, we expect to see more primetime games for the franchise. On the other hand, the high-flying Dolphins will also get to be a part of a historic game.

Although the game promises to be a great one, the fans on social media have doubts about the availability of Rodgers for that game. Here's how social media reacted to it:

After all, it’ll be a dark day for Jets fans when they realize they made all this fuss for an aging quarterback and the Dolphins are still the superior team with Uno at the helm. twitter.com/nfl/status/165… NFL @NFL BLACK FRIDAY FOOTBALL



Fans also talked about how Tua Tagovailoa might also not be available for this fixture due to his injury history:

Nick✈TheJetsFanatic @JetsFanNick @NFL @MiamiDolphins @nyjets @NFL onPrime @nflnetwork Why is Tua there? We all know he isn't gonna make it to late November and it'll be the "Mike White Revenge" game @NFL @MiamiDolphins @nyjets @NFLonPrime @nflnetwork Why is Tua there? We all know he isn't gonna make it to late November and it'll be the "Mike White Revenge" game

NFL Black Friday Game 2023: Jets vs Dolphins promises to be an all-timer matchup

New York Jets Introduce Quarterback Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers has arrived in New York with high expectations, and making the playoffs will be considered a bare minimum for the franchise. However, the road ahead won't be easy for them considering the quality of teams in their own division and in the AFC.

The NFL's Black Friday Game promises to be a great one as both the Dolphins and the Jets have great offenses, and they could produce an all-time great game for the fans.

The Jets defense is much better than the Dolphins, but with what we saw from Tua Tagovailoa, Tyreek Hill, and Jaylen Waddle last season, they could destroy any defense.

The biggest concern however will remain about Tagovailoa's health. If he stays healthy then the game will be competitive, otherwise backup quarterback Mike White will get the chance to hurt his former team.

NFL Christmas Game 2023 features NFC East rivals going against each other

Jalen Hurts: NFC Championship - San Francisco 49ers v Philadelphia Eagles

Apart from the Black Friday Game, the NFL has also announced the Christmas Game for this year. The Philadelphia Eagles will take on the New York Giants, and it is also a game between two fierce division rivals, both of whom impressed everyone last season.

Hopefully, the big matchups will be able to live up to the expectations as many will be tuned in to watch them next season.

