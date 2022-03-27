“That doesn't mean that you're incapable of doing something" - NFL blasts Deshaun Watson for using how he was raised as a defense for alleged sexual misconduct charges

Deshaun Watson made his first public appearance as a member of the Cleveland Browns on Friday. The new Browns quaterback addressed the issues surrounding his pending civil suits regarding sexual assault allegations against him.

Watson said this:

“I have never assaulted any woman,” Watson said on Friday. “I have never disrespected any woman. I was raised by a single-parent mom, who has two aunties as her sisters, and that is who raised me. I was raised to be genuine. I respect everyone and everything around me. I have always defended that, and I will continue to stand on that.”

But some NFL analysts aren't buying Watson's explanation. Myles Simmons said this about Watson.

“The second thing that it made me think of. When Deshaun Watson starts talking about, you know, ‘Well, I was raised by a single mom. I had all these aunties. It's not in my DNA. It's this, it’s that.’ Remember what we were talking about with Jon Gruden a few months ago, and the racist bone thing? Just because you were raised a certain way, or you grew up a certain way, or whatever it happens to be ... that doesn't mean that you're incapable of doing something. "

Simmons continued to say that Watson's words meant nothing to him.

"And so when I hear stuff like that, that doesn't really mean anything to me. It may mean something to other people out there or what have you. But you can be raised by anybody. And that doesn't necessarily mean that you, in a certain set of circumstances, are not going to do something untoward. So I just, when I hear something like that; that doesn't necessarily mean anything to me."

Simmons is not the only one who feels this way about Watson.

Deshaun Watson is facing more controversy

Cleveland Browns Introduce Quarterback Deshaun Watson

Deshaun Watson may not be facing criminal charges, but he still has to go to court and face some of his accusers.

Watson's explanation during the press conference didn't help him at all with the public. Like Simmons, most NFL fans did not buy it, and most still think he shouldn't even be in the NFL.

Miles Commodore @miles_commodore Deshaun Watson has 22 massage therapists that claim he sexually assaulted them.



His lawyer found another 25 therapists who claim he never did anything wrong to them.



Is it just me or is it a little strange to have almost 50 massage therapists? Deshaun Watson has 22 massage therapists that claim he sexually assaulted them.His lawyer found another 25 therapists who claim he never did anything wrong to them.Is it just me or is it a little strange to have almost 50 massage therapists?

There is really nothing the quarterback can do right now to repair his damaged image. He'll probably be seen for the rest of career as a sexual predator, right or wrong.

The media has already turned against him and the Cleveland Browns and so have the majority of NFL fans.

Alex Dutkiewicz @AlexDutkiewicz Deshaun Watson's, "I was raised by women so I couldn't have sexually assaulted those women" is the new "I'm not racist! I have black friends!" Deshaun Watson's, "I was raised by women so I couldn't have sexually assaulted those women" is the new "I'm not racist! I have black friends!"

And although you are supposed to be innocent until proven guilty, the public has already rendered the verdict.

Edited by Windy Goodloe