NFL Breaking News: Ravens-Steelers Thanksgiving game postponed

For the first time since 2005, there will be just two NFL games on Thanksgiving, as the scheduled showdown between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Ravens has been postponed due to several players testing positive for the COVID-19 virus.

Ravens-Steelers game postponed until Sunday afternoon. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 25, 2020

Considering the short week and the 10 positive cases the Baltimore Ravens had, it was more than likely that the NFL would make this move. The game has been rescheduled for Sunday afternoon, but so far there's been no announcement of the TV and viewing details.

A few players that tested positive were running backs Mark Ingram II and J.K. Dobbins, leaving the young Gus Edwards the starting running back for the game (outside of Lamar Jackson).

Nonetheless, the game between these two teams will be a good one, as the 6-4 Ravens will look to dethrone the 10-0 Steelers and hand them their first loss of the season. The two teams previously met in Week 8, when the Steelers defeated the Ravens 28-24.

Statement from the Baltimore Ravens: pic.twitter.com/2gLHTK38MX — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) November 25, 2020

NFL postpones Steelers-Ravens rivalry game

The Ravens and Steelers have been one of the NFL's most intense rivalries in recent years, as they are typically in contention for the AFC North division title. The two franchises consistently have great defenses and stars at the offensive skill positions, making for some hard-hitting and sometimes high-scoring affairs.

The COVID-19 pandemic certainly has taken a toll on everyone, including the 2020 NFL season. Players, coaches, team staff, media and fans have all been impacted.

But other than this postponement, the two scheduled games featuring the Houston Texans taking on the Detroit Lions and Washington visiting the Dallas Cowboys are still on for Thanksgiving Day, so fans can still look forward to turning their screens on for both games.