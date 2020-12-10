Professional athletes and their agents go to creative lengths to earn paychecks and notoriety. But on Wednesday, Los Angeles Chargers offensive lineman Forrest Lamp took things to a new level. He announced "The Forrest Lamp," a new product that has his name all over it.

You knew it was coming. Here it is. My first signature lamp from @LampsPlus: The Forrest Lamp. The first model is the Forrest Sequoia floor lamp. If you need a new rustic faux wood floor lamp, this is the one. https://t.co/R7KAtQ2Lrw #myLampsPlus #boltup #Chargers pic.twitter.com/tx5WR5JK3A — Forrest Lamp (@flamp76) December 9, 2020

The lamp is "inspired by the great outdoors, the majestic Sequoia tree, and Forrest's rugged playing style," the product's description reads. "The resin body is crafted to resemble a strong and enduring tree trunk," it continues.

Lamp was the Charger's second-round pick in the 2017 NFL Draft. He was the fourth offensive lineman selected in the draft. Only Garrett Bolles (20th overall,) Ryan Ramczyk (32nd overall,) and Cam Robinson (34th overall) were picked higher.

As of NFL Week 14, Lamp has started just 14 games across three seasons. (He has played in 21 contests.) He has been solid for the Chargers this year. But his overall PFF grade is just 50.8. Lamp, one of the league's lowest-ranked guards according to PFF, is hampered by a below-average run blocking grade of just 45.4.

Prior to this season, however, Lamp's biggest issue had been availability. In 2019, he broke his ankle and missed the remainder of the season. In 2018, he played in just two games. He also missed his entire rookie season due to an injury. Though the Chargers are nearing the end of a lost season at 3-9, Lamp's ability to stay healthy has benefited Los Angeles this year.

The Chargers' offensive line has improved this year. Unfortunately, this growth hasn't translated into success on the field. But with Lamp, center Dan Feeney and tackle Sami Tevi, Los Angeles could have a strong line for next season and beyond.

Forrest Lamp highlight reel 👀👀 pic.twitter.com/BBFhIBwhi6 — Los Angeles Chargers (@Chargers) April 29, 2017

Twitter reacts to Lamp's lamp:

Though Lamp tweeted "you knew it was coming," NFL Twitter was abuzz about the endorsement deal.

"Some athletes have a signature shoe," Sports Business Reporter Darren Rovell tweeted, "Chargers offensive lineman Forrest Lamp now has a signature lamp."

Some Charger fans, were less amused.

"The Forrest Lamp lamp," one Twitter user tweeted. "It’s unnoticeable and doesn’t get in the way of anything and is broken most of the time."

