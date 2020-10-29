Disgruntled defensive end Carlos Dunlap has a new home. The Cincinnati Bengals announced they have traded Dunlap to the Seattle Seahawks in exchange for offensive lineman B.J. Finney and a 7th-round draft pick.

Dunlap had become frustrated with his position on the team, especially after the Bengals' loss to the Cleveland Browns this past Sunday. He had posted pictures of a property listing on social media, citing his wanting to be traded from the team.

Dunlap had also gone after Bengals' defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo for his lack of play calling and the fact that Dunlap had been coming off the bench for the past three games.

The Bengals all-time sack leader will now be headed to Seattle, a team whose defense is in much need of help. Dunlap will certainly bolster the defensive line for the Seahawks, as they rank dead last in the league in total defense going into Week 8.

Dunlap is a two-time Pro Bowl pick (2015, 2016) with 81.5 career sacks and 20 forced fumbles. The 31-year-old won a college football national championship at Florida and helped the Bengals get to the playoffs five straight years from 2011-15.

This season, Dunlap has recorded 18 tackles, one sack and four quarterback hits.

Carlos Dunlap in 2019:

🔸 89.7 PFF Grade (T-3rd)

🔸 89.0 RunD Grade (2nd)

🔸 77.8 Pass Rush Grade (17th) pic.twitter.com/YXfNAIVX9e — PFF (@PFF) October 28, 2020

As for the Bengals, they get a veteran offensive lineman in Finney who has been a backup center and guard for the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Seahawks.

Finney has several starts under his belt, and considering the state of the Bengals' offensive line, they will take all the help they can get. The Bengals line currently ranks at 30th overall in the league, allowing the third most sacks, and least number of rushing yards per game.

On top of getting Finney, the Bengals gained an undisclosed 7th round pick, which could be used in future trades to help bolster the roster around rookie quarterback Joe Burrow.

Either way, both sides get a fresh start. Dunlap was clearly not happy with his role on the team and the Seahawks are currently poised to be one of the top teams headed to the playoffs. He still has two years left on his contract before becoming a free agent in 2022, but do not be surprised if the Seahawks decide to alter his guaranteed money in 2021, considering the organization has the second least amount of cap space currently.