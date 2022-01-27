"Brady talks about all ball" - Anonymous NFL coach slams Aaron Rodgers for cancel culture, woke mob comments

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has been in the news this season for his play on the field and his comments off of it. According to an anonymous veteran head coach in the NFL, the latter part is holding back the quarterback from winning multiple championships.

The head coach spoke to Mike Sando of The Athletic about A-Rod, his comments, and what separates him from Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady:

“Rodgers wants to talk about vaccine mandates and cancel culture, while Brady talks about all ball,” the veteran coach told The Athletic. “Rodgers loves the standing invite on the AJ Hawk show (Pat McAfee Show) and he wants to talk about cancel culture, woke mob and every other thing that doesn’t do anything but splinter and unfocus the group. To me, Rodgers doesn’t show the focus that it really takes to win the multiple championships.”

The Athletic NFL @TheAthleticNFL



His attention is elsewhere.



theathletic.com/3082327/2022/0… An anonymous veteran NFL coach says Aaron Rodgers isn't focused enough to win multiple championships.His attention is elsewhere. An anonymous veteran NFL coach says Aaron Rodgers isn't focused enough to win multiple championships.His attention is elsewhere.theathletic.com/3082327/2022/0… https://t.co/hpw6lYQCeR

Lasat year, the All-Pro quarterback made comments about the COVID-19 vaccine, asserting he was allergic to the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines. A backlash ensued when he told reporters that he was immunized.

Yet he did not start in a Week 9 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs due to contracting COVID-19.

Later, in an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, the Green Bay signal-caller talked about woke mob and cancel culture:

" I realize I'm in the crosshairs of the woke mob right now," Rodgers said. "So before my final nail gets put in my cancel culture casket, I think I would like to set the record straight on so many of the blatant lies that are out there about myself."

Jimmy Traina @JimmyTraina Aaron Rodgers to Pat McAfee just now: "I realize I'm in the crosshairs of the woke mob right now so before my final nail gets put in my cancel culture casket, I'd like to set the record straight on so many of the blatant lies out there." Aaron Rodgers to Pat McAfee just now: "I realize I'm in the crosshairs of the woke mob right now so before my final nail gets put in my cancel culture casket, I'd like to set the record straight on so many of the blatant lies out there."

As for being on the field, the season did not end as expected for him and the Packers.

Aaron Rodgers and his 2021 Season

Green Bay Packers Quarterback A-Rod

Green Bay lost to the San Francisco 49ers in the Divisional round of the playoffs this season by a score of 13-10. The Packers No. 12 went 20 of 29 for 255 yards passing and was sacked five times by the 49ers defense.

Emmanuel Acho @EmmanuelAcho After going 4-0 vs. Aaron Rodgers in the playoffs, I’m sure the #49ers have this on repeat at least for the night. After going 4-0 vs. Aaron Rodgers in the playoffs, I’m sure the #49ers have this on repeat at least for the night. https://t.co/e8ArmUtCwi

The game marked the second playoff start of his career when he did not throw a touchdown pass in a game. The first time was in the NFC Championship game in the 2010 season against the Chicago Bears.

Also Read Article Continues below

Despite another playoff exit, he has had an MVP-like year, throwing for 4,115 yards with 37 touchdowns and four interceptions. Will he win back-to-back MVP awards? Will the comments impact those who vote for the award? Time will tell.

Edited by Piyush Bisht

LIVE POLL Q. Do you agree with the anonymous NFL head coach? Yes No 0 votes so far