Former NFL HC who recruited Tom Brady to Michigan passes away aged 81

Former University of Michigan head coach Gary Moeller passed away at the age of 81. He spent five seasons on the sidelines with the Wolverines from 1990 to 1994, going 44–13–3 and winning four bowl games. Moeller once traveled to San Mateo, California to recruit a quarterback named Tom Brady.

In a 2020 interview with radio host Howard Stern, Brady once spoke about how Moeller recruited him but was let go before even stepping on campus in Ann Arbor:

“I went to Michigan, right, and when I went to Michigan, the head coach that recruited me, he ended up getting fired before I even got to the school. I committed in the spring, but by the time I got there in the fall, they had fired him. And then the guy who recruited me, he left to go from Michigan to Stanford before I even stepped on the campus.”

Lloyd Carr, who succeeded Moeller as the Wolverines head coach in 1995, said in a statement that he admired, respected, and loved Moeller:

"Gary Moeller was a great family man, great friend, great coach, and a man of integrity and high character. I admired him, I respected him and I loved him."

Jim Harbaugh, the current head football coach with the Wolverines, said that Moeller was a great man and was devoted to the school, giving so much to the game of football overall:

"The football world lost a great man to Gary Moeller. Coach Moeller cared for his players and his teams and was devoted to the University of Michigan. He gave a lot to the game of football, excelling as both an offensive and defensive coordinator and head coach in the college and NFL ranks."

Moeller spent nine seasons in the NFL, first working as a tight end coach for the Cincinnati Bengals (1995 – 1996). He spent four seasons as a linebackers coach with the Detroit Lions (1997 – 2000) and the Lions interim head coach for seven games in 2000. He was defensive coordinator for the Jacksonville Jaguars (2001), and linebackers coach for the Chicago Bears (2002 – 2003).

Moeller and His Career with Michigan

Moeller with the Wolverines. Source: Wolverines Athletics

Before becoming the team’s head football coach, Moeller was the school’s defensive ends coach from 1969-1972. He had two stints as the defensive coordinator between 1973-1976 and 1982-1990, and was the quarterback coach from 1980-1981. He was hired to succeed legendary head coach Bo Schembechler in 1990.

Besides going 44-3-3 and winning four bowl games, his teams from 1990 to 1992, set a Big Ten record with 19 straight conference wins from was a two-time Big Ten Coach of the Year.

He is survived by his wife, Anne, daughters Susan, Amy and Molly, and son Andy, who was a former linebacker and captain with the Wolverines.

