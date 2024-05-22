  • NFL
  • NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell breaks silence on Harrison Butker's controversial commencement speech

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell breaks silence on Harrison Butker's controversial commencement speech

By Devika Pawar
Modified May 22, 2024 18:25 GMT
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell breaks silence on Harrison Butker
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell breaks silence on Harrison Butker's controversial commencement speech

Harrison Butker went viral for his commencement speech. There was instant backlash for his comments on women and the LBGTQ+ community, with many being upset with the Kansas City Chiefs star and his speech.

The Chiefs kicker was at the Benedictine College in Kansas, where he gave a commencement speech at their graduation. Addressing gender roles and issues like birth control, there was an uproar across social media. Of course, some maintained a neutral stance while speaking about the matter.

In a recent statement, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell spoke about Butker's commencement speech. According to Goodell, the league is made up of diverse opinions he is proud of.

“We have over 3,000 players. We have executives around the league. They have diversity of opinions and thoughts just like America does. That’s something we treasure," the statement read.

The NFL's previous statement by its Chief Diversity and Inclusion Officer Jonathan Beane stated that Harrison Butker's views are not the league's.

“Harrison Butker gave a speech in his personal capacity," Beane said. "His views are not those of the NFL as an organization. The NFL is steadfast in our commitment to inclusion, which only makes our league stronger.”

Apart from Goodell, various people from the NFL world and the entertainment industry have spoken on Butker's speech.

Butker himself has yet to comment on the issue.

