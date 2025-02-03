NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell makes feelings clear on Tom Brady's dual role with Raiders and Fox

As soon as Tom Brady's bid to become a Las Vegas Raiders minority owner was approved, plenty of people wondered how it would affect his job at FOX. Brady debuted as an analyst in the 2024 NFL season when several people questioned how he would navigate through the challenges of calling the games and not criticize certain people or make comments that could grant him a punishment.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell talked about this situation on Monday during his Super Bowl week press conference. He made it clear that everybody is subjected to the same set of rules, from the owners to staffers.

"Everybody in the National Football League, owner to personnel still subject to tampering rules and other policy, they're responsible for that conduct, and they're all held accountable for that. In the case of this actual transition.

"As you know, we had special rules that were designed for this, for some of the concerns that some of the ownership had on this, and to make sure, as we learned a little bit more about this, where could there possibly be any kind of conflicts, that's something that we'll obviously consider in the offseason and think about that," Goodell said.

More than that, he said Tom Brady was constantly calling to know how he was doing or if he did or said something that could get him, his employees or the franchise in trouble.

"Should that policy be adjusted, something be added or subtracted? But, right now, Tom has been incredibly cooperative. He calls frequently about it and says "Am I doing okay?" And I think he's serious about making sure that he separates these two and he doesn't put the league or anyone in a position of conflict," Goodell added.

Tom Brady is finishing his first season as a commentator in Super Bowl LIX

After playing in more Super Bowls than any other player in history, Tom Brady will return to the big game this week with a new task. The seven-time Super Bowl winner will be a commentator for FOX alongside Kevin Burkhardt, Erin Andrews and Tom Rinaldi in New Orleans.

Despite a rocky start to this new chapter in his life, Brady has gotten more confident in the booth and seemingly getting notes from several people, including the person in charge of the whole show.

He still has had a busy offseason with the Raiders, adding Super Bowl winner Pete Carroll as the new head coach and likely working to get more moves done soon.

