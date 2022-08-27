NFL Countdown: Most number of Pro Bowl Selections in one year by the Baltimore Ravens

The NFL, like other sports, has accolades for players and in 2019, the Baltimore Ravens cleaned up. We have several things to play for, and today, we are focusing on Pro Bowl selections.

Think of the Pro Bowl as an All-Star game, similar to the NBA's. Players from the AFC division who have had superb seasons are pitted against players from the NFC in an exhibition game at the end of the season.

For the most part, this is a glorified game that doesn't really have any type of defense. Since players don't want to injure themselves, we usually see offensive players show out.

Most of the time, when the Pro Bowl selections are revealed, the best teams usually have between one to six players. But in 2019, the Baltimore Ravens were record breakers.

Baltimore Ravens clean up at Pro Bowl with 12 selections in 2019

Baltimore Ravens had an unforgettable 2019 campaign but couldn't go all the way

The 2019 NFL season was a seriously good one for Baltimore Ravens. The team, led by Lamar Jackson, finished the regular season with a 14-2 record and it ended with Jackson clinching the NFL MVP award.

On top of that, 12 Baltimore players were named to the Pro Bowl, as they tied the record with the 1973 Miami Dolphins for the most ever, as per si.com.

The players selected were Lamar Jackson, Mark Andrews, Morgan Cox, Marlon Humphrey, Mark Ingram II, Matthew Judon, Marcus Peters, Patrick Ricard, Ronnie Stanley, Earl Thomas III, Justin Tucker, and Marshal Yanda. Out of those 12 players, six were starters for the AFC side in the Pro Bowl game.

As per ProFooballReference, the 2019 Ravens were first in points (531) and averaged 33.2 points per game, hence the selections of Jackson, Andrews, and Ingram. The 2019 season saw the Ravens score points of 59, 49, 45, 41, 42, and 37 along the way as at times, they were nearly unstoppable.

Lamar Jackson threw for 3,127 yards, 36 touchdowns, and just six interceptions. Mark Andrews caught 64 passes for 852 yards and 10 touchdowns, while Mark Ingram rushed for 1,018 yards and 10 touchdowns, and had 247 receiving yards and five touchdowns.

Defensively, they only conceded an average of 17.2 points per game, which was the third-best in the entire NFL. Peters had three interceptions in his 10 games, Earl Thomas had two, while Humphrey had three as the defense took the ball away for fun.

2019 was a seriously good season for Baltimore, but they could not win the ultimate prize of a Super Bowl. They were knocked out of the playoffs by the Titans 28-12 in the Divisional Round.

Still, despite not winning the ultimate prize, the 2019 Baltimore Ravens were a seriously good team and had a remarkable 12 Pro Bowl selections. It's something only one other team has ever done.

