NFL Countdown: The legacy of one of the greatest lockdown corners ever

For some of the younger NFL fans, the name Aeneas Williams might not be all that familiar, but he should be. According to many, the cornerback/safety was one of the best to ever play in the league.

During his college days, Williams was a walk-on at Southern University and in his senior season, he led the entire nation in interceptions.

NFL Throwback @nflthrowback



:

: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app: When talking about the all-time great shutdown corners, Aeneas Williams has to be in the conversation. @aeneas35 #LARvsAZ — Sunday 4:05pm ET on FOX: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app: When talking about the all-time great shutdown corners, Aeneas Williams has to be in the conversation. @aeneas35📺: #LARvsAZ— Sunday 4:05pm ET on FOX📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app: https://t.co/ZYG2RRRBJJ

Drafted by the then Phoenix Cardinals in the third-round of the 1991 NFL Draft, Williams made his presence known immediately. The cornerback played in 15 of 16 games with a total of six interceptions and came in third in the Defensive Rookie of the Year voting.

Aeneas Williams announced himself to the NFL

Aeneas Williams continued to make a name for himself as one of the best cornerbacks/safety's in the league. In 1994 he totaled nine interceptions (career-high) from his 16 games and was nominated to the Pro Bowl. This was the first of six consecutive times he was nominated.

During that six-year span, Williams did not miss a single game and managed to snare 30 interceptions. He developed a reputation of being an absolute ball hawk.

Arizona Cardinals @AZCardinals August 2, 2014



Aeneas Williams was inducted into the Hall of Fame.



Williams finished his career with 55 interceptions, and was selected to the NFL's All-Decade Team of the 1990s. August 2, 2014Aeneas Williams was inducted into the Hall of Fame.Williams finished his career with 55 interceptions, and was selected to the NFL's All-Decade Team of the 1990s. https://t.co/nr4xsAD8pA

Williams registered an interception in every single season he played in the NFL, aside from his last in the 2004 campaign. His talents were not just for the regular season either. In his career, Williams played six playoff games and snared six interceptions in those games.

Louisiana Football Report #LAHSFB @LAFBReport



AENEAS WILLIAMS

- Alcee Fortier High School

- 1985 1st Team All-District

- 1989 1st Team All-SWAC

- NFL HALL OF FAME

- 8X Pro-Bowl

- 4X All-Pro

- 1990’s NFL All-Decade Team



GREATNESS starts in

📸: JB Forbes #35 DAYS UNTIL LOUISIANA HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL IS BACK!AENEAS WILLIAMS- Alcee Fortier High School- 1985 1st Team All-District- 1989 1st Team All-SWAC- NFL HALL OF FAME- 8X Pro-Bowl- 4X All-Pro- 1990’s NFL All-Decade TeamGREATNESS starts in #LAHSFB 📸: JB Forbes #35 DAYS UNTIL LOUISIANA HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL IS BACK!AENEAS WILLIAMS- Alcee Fortier High School - 1985 1st Team All-District - 1989 1st Team All-SWAC- NFL HALL OF FAME- 8X Pro-Bowl- 4X All-Pro- 1990’s NFL All-Decade TeamGREATNESS starts in #LAHSFB! 📸: JB Forbes https://t.co/WkFmDd5Mon

The superstar safety played a total of 14 years in the league. Ten of which were with the Phoenix/Arizona Cardinals and four with the St. Louis Rams.

The cornerback had a seriously impressive list of records as well. At the time of his enshrinement into the Hall of Fame in 2004, Williams was tied first for the longest returned fumble for a touchdown (104 yards). He was tied for second with the most interceptions returned for a touchdown in a career (nine).

Bob Underwood @bobunderwood66 OTD 2002: The great Aeneas Williams picks off Donovan McNabb to secure the #STLRams second Super Bowl appearance in three seasons. OTD 2002: The great Aeneas Williams picks off Donovan McNabb to secure the #STLRams second Super Bowl appearance in three seasons. https://t.co/XabC1ZBhwl

In the playoffs, he held the record for most consecutive games with an interception (four). Williams was elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in February 2014 and was enshrined in August of that same year.

The star cornerback ended his storied career after playing 211 games, grabbing 55 interceptions and scoring nine touchdowns. He also had a combined tackle count of 793.

He is an eight-time Pro Bowler, a three-time All-Pro, is a member of the Hall of Fame All-2010's Team and is in the NFL Hall of Fame.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far