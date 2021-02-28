NFL: Denver Broncos release Jurrell Casey

With the NFL free agency period right on the horizon, ESPN analyst Adam Schefter reported that the Denver Broncos have acted quickly to free up some all-important cap space by releasing defensive tackle, Jurrell Casey.

After the move, the Denver Broncos will free up more than $11 million in cap space, so fans can expect to see the team making waves in the free agency market.

Casey, who played college football with the USC Trojans, only made three appearances during the Broncos' 2020 season before he tore his biceps in Week 3.

Broncos release Jurrell Casey; former Titans DT played three games in lone season in Denverhttps://t.co/Qp3kmSFfg5 pic.twitter.com/oNyfm7Tbuc — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) February 25, 2021

It's a shame for both the player and the Broncos that Casey's tenure in Denver has ended in this disappointing manner. Before the bicep injury, Casey had been one of the most disruptive interior defensive linemen in the NFL. He had been a star player for the Tennessee Titans, so the Broncos were hopeful he could thrive in Denver.

From 2015-2019, Casey made five straight Pro Bowls with the Titans before he was traded to Denver for a seventh-round pick before the 2020 season. During his time in Tennessee, Casey racked up 51 sacks, making him one of the elite defensive lineman in the NFL for almost a decade.

Casey was still a quality NFL player in his final season with the Titans, as he tallied five sacks, one forced fumble, and two fumble recoveries in 2019.

Which teams would benefit by picking up Jurrell Casey during free agency?

Divisional Round - Tennessee Titans v Baltimore Ravens

If Casey can get recover from his latest injury, he could regain his status as one of the best defensive tackles in the NFL. As a result, fans can expect to see a competitive market for his signature during free agency.

The likes of the Cincinnati Bengals, Las Vegas Raiders and Jacksonville Jaguars could target Casey in an attempt to improve their pass rush units in time for the 2021 season. On the other hand, the league's playoff teams could look Casey's way in order to add some quality depth to their defensive lines.

Broncos have released DT Jurrell Casey, per @adamschefter



Casey's 90.0 PFF Grade ranks 12th among interior DL since entering the NFL in 2011 pic.twitter.com/0lnJZBVw1n — PFF (@PFF) February 25, 2021

