NFL Draft 2021: With the fifth overall pick, the Cincinnati Bengals select Ja'Marr Chase, WR, LSU  

The Cincinnati Bengals are getting the band back together. They selected LSU wide receiver, Ja’Marr Chase, with the fifth overall pick reuniting him with college teammate Joe Burrow.

The 6-foot, 201-pound Chase was the top receiver in college in 2019. He helped LSU to a national championship the same year. He decided to opt-out of the 2020 season which ESPN’s Mel Kiper believed would hurt his draft stock.

However, most NFL insiders had him rated as the top receiver in this year’s draft. Chase has been compared by some to former Pro Bowl receiver Anquan Boldin.

How will Ja'Marr Chase help the Bengals in his rookie season?

A former teammate of Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow at LSU, the two have pre-existing chemistry. In 2019, with Burrow at QB, Ja’Marr Chase had 84 receptions for 1,780 yards and 20 TDs.

Burrow proved he was a top-caliber NFL quarterback before getting hurt last season, and the addition of Chase will only help him develop more. The LSU connection could be a difference-maker in 2021.

He is an excellent fit with the Bengals’ current receiving core of Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd. The Cincinnati Bengals offense is going to be feared by defenses across the NFL.

Prediction for Ja'Marr Chase's rookie season

Ja’Marr Chase hasn’t played football since early 2020, so he could be a little rusty to start the season. However, his relationship with Joe Burrow should help get him up to speed fast.

Ja’Marrs speed and explosiveness should help him succeed in the NFL immediately. NFL scouts believe he is a true number one wideout with all the potential in the world.

Adding Chase to an already loaded receiving group in Cincinnati will no doubt allow him to flourish. Let the fun begin in Cin City!