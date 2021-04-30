NFL Draft 2021: With the eighth overall pick, the Carolina Panthers select Jaycee Horn, CB, South Carolina

The Carolina Panthers gave their defense a much-needed boost by selecting cornerback Jaycee Horn out of South Carolina.

6 foot-one, 205 pounds defensive back is the son of former NFL star wide receiver Joe Horn. He was voted second-team All-Conference in 2020 and demonstrated consistent improvement during his time in college.

NFL experts say he has a tantalizing combination of size and length that is clearly effective when matched in tight man coverage.

How will Jaycee Horn help the Panthers in his rookie season?

Jaycee Horn can help shore up the Panthers defense in 2021.

He can line up in any cover scheme and can be matched up with the opponent’s most talented receiver. Horn has a long and stocky frame that is built for competing with X-receivers in the NFL.

Horn is ready to start in Week 1 on a defense that leaked touchdowns last year. After the loss of defensive stalwart Luke Kuechly, the Panthers will be hoping Jaycee Horn can help fill his big shoes.

Prediction for Jaycee Horn's Rookie Season

Advertisement

Jaycee needs more consistent effort in run support, but his upside is extremely appealing. Horn offers immediate starting help with a high upside for the Panthers.

If he can stay healthy, he can establish himself as a quality NFL starting corner. Horn does need to work on his tackling in the open field.

Much will depend on the new Panthers offense led by quarterback Sam Darnold and star running back Christian McCaffrey. The offense needs to be able to stay on the field to take some of the pressure off the young defensive unit.

The son of a former NFL player, his dad will no doubt be able to give him some great advice on how to succeed in the league.